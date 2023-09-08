Aberdeen Mall wants to fill vacancy with clinical services, make life easier for customers

Photo: Kelly Funk Photography

Aberdeen Mall is steering its commercial spaces into an innovative direction with an upcoming 7,200 square-foot area specifically earmarked for an array of clinical services.

The shift comes as Dolson’s, one of the mall’s long-standing tenants, plans to move to a new location at the end of September. The mall is now actively recruiting a range of medical practitioners, including doctors, dentists and pharmacists, to occupy the soon-to-be vacant space.

Slated for early 2024, the possession of these clinical spaces will offer a range of benefits to medical tenants. Notably, the option to take up a portion of the full space is on the table, as the management is seeking a combination of medical services to enhance the mall’s utility for its customers.

Aberdeen Mall offers a premium location that includes free parking and is conveniently accessible via two different bus routes. Moreover, tenants will not have to worry about outside maintenance, which will be fully taken care of by mall management.

“Waiting rooms won’t be overrun, as patients and caregivers will have a warm, dry place to spend time while waiting for their appointments or loved ones,” Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services marketing and specialty leasing manager Kristi Williams says.

The move comes as part of Aberdeen Mall’s broader initiative to strengthen its existing tenant mix. By incorporating medical services, the mall aims to offer a more holistic and convenient experience for patrons. As consumers increasingly seek one-stop solutions for their varied needs, the introduction of clinical services at the mall is a strategic move aligned with market demands.

For interested medical practitioners, the mall’s management encourages early engagement for customization options. The opportunity to join Aberdeen Mall’s dynamic ecosystem offers a valuable proposition for clinical services looking to expand their reach and capitalize on the mall’s foot traffic.

For further information, potential tenants can reach out to Cushman & Wakefield's Doug Basarowich at [email protected] or 778-233-6929.

With a vision for the future and a finger on the pulse of what consumers need, Aberdeen Mall is setting a new standard in the retail landscape. This diversified approach is likely to set a precedent for malls seeking to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving commercial environment.

More information about leasing at Aberdeen Mall can be found here.

