Wine Capital Weekend will bring wine lovers to Oliver for all kinds of fun

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

When the Wine Capital of Canada hosts its biggest event of the year, it is one you do not want to miss.

The Town of Oliver holds that illustrious title, and it will be celebrating one of the valley’s most important industries in grand style later this month. The annual Wine Capital Weekend, hosted by Okanagan Tourism Association, will happen Sept. 22-24, with signature events happening on each of the three days.

You do not want to miss the chance to uncork a weekend of tastings, entertainment and cultural experiences in Oliver, which will recognize the spirit of community in a weekend filled with flavourful offerings and lively competitions.

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

The weekend opens on Friday with the second annual Kick-Off Party at District Wine Village. Guests can savour an evening filled with live music from Dawson Grey & Mitch Zorn, Brent Tyler and Jory Kinjo. The night will feature tastings of wine, beer, and cocktails, accompanied by culinary treats from Wards Wine Country Kitchen.

Saturday brings the seventh annual Cask & Keg Festival from 2-7 p.m., putting the spotlight on craft beverages from local beer, cider and spirit producers. Event organizers are encouraging attendees to form teams of four for spirited competitions like the Beer Olympics and Amazing Oliver Race. The evening wraps up with the exclusive Firehall Brewery After-Party.

Then on Sunday is the granddaddy of them all. Festival of the Grape, the pinnacle of the weekend and the original single-day event that turned into Wine Capital Weekend, will feature more than 40 local wineries and an exclusive VIP section with catered food, limited release wine tastings, early entry to the festival and more.

Meanwhile, put together a team of three and partake in the iconic Grape Stomp Competition, presented by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. This annual competition is not to be missed.

Some have been under the impression that the Festival of the Grape was renamed or replaced by Wine Capital Weekend, but this is not the case. The Festival of the Grape is, in fact, the highlight of the weekend, offering the most iconic wine tasting experience in the South Okanagan.

Children under 19 are admitted free all weekend, and families are encouraged to take advantage of the supervised interactive Kid Zone. The Merchant Market and annual Fall Art Show & Sale offer additional opportunities for entertainment and cultural exploration.

Grab weekend passes for all events or individual event tickets online or in person at the Oliver Visitor Centre. There is also a limited number of FOG-VIP passes available, so don't delay. Cask & Keg and Festival of the Grape tickets both include six drink tickets and full sized commemorative tasting glasses, a $20 value. Cask & Keg tickets also give you access to the official afterparty at Firehall Brewery.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit VisitOliver.com.

The public can also follow the event on Instagram at @WineCapitalWeekend and @VisitOliver.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.