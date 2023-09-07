Habitat For Humanity bottle drives to help put roofs over the heads of families

Photo: Contributed

Your refundable containers can help put a roof over the heads of local families

Photo: Contributed

If you’re clearing out your empties from the Labour Day long weekend, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is happy to take the refundable containers off your hands at its next bottle drive this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Habitat For Humanity's two ReStore locations, in Kelowna and West Kelowna. In addition, a third bottle drive will also take place at Predator Ridge on Saturday as well.

The non-profit housing organization has set a goal of raising another $35,000 from its 2023 bottle drives in an effort to hit a total of $200,000 raised since drives began.

The funds already raised this year through their winter and spring bottle drives have surpassed $19,000 and Habit For Humanity Okanagan hopes this weekend’s bottle drive will be its biggest of the year. It has set a lofty goal of raising $11,000 through its efforts this weekend.

Danielle Smith, director of resource development, says it is because of Habitat for Humanity's volunteers that it can undertake such big fundraisers like the bottle drives.

"It is their dedication that is helping us raise much needed funds and awareness about the need for more affordable housing in our community," said Smith. "Even the community of Predator Ridge will be doing a bottle drive this Saturday to help us reach that goal."

Donors can drop off their containers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Containers do not need to be sorted beforehand, as volunteers will unload them from your vehicle for you.

The ReStore in Kelowna is located at 2092 Enterprise way and in West Kelowna, the ReStore is at 1793 Ross Road.