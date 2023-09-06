Penticton Speedway gearing up for furious and entertaining end to season

Photo: Contributed

After navigating a course strewn with wildfire disruptions and travel restrictions, Penticton Speedway is back in the fast lane, offering an action-packed lineup for racing enthusiasts to wrap up the 2023 season.

The local speedway has combined its previously scheduled Iron Driver event, initially set for Aug. 26, with the eagerly awaited Fall Brawl event that will take place this Saturday (Sept. 9). This hybrid event will feature an array of racing categories, including late models, RPR street stocks and the Hornet class championship.

In a fan-focused move, Penticton Speedway has partnered with South Okanagan Events Centre to sweeten the deal for Fall Brawl attendees. Those present at the race will automatically be entered into a draw for a chance to win tickets to the much-anticipated Steel Panthers concert, happening Sept. 28 at SOEC. Fans who purchase their tickets online in advance are also eligible for the draw. More information about the event can be found here.

The high-speed action continues into October with the introduction of the Avion Motorsports RS1 Series championship weekend on Oct. 7. This marks a first for the speedway as it hosts the championship race for both Cup and Challenge Series drivers. The event is also expected to feature Legend class cars, 5/8-size nostalgia race cars that draw drivers from across Western Canada. Racing aficionados should also keep an eye out for Thanksgiving-themed elements woven into the event.

The season finale, the Speedway Spooktacular, promises a family-friendly extravaganza complete with a Hit to Pass championship race, s'mores fire pit, Halloween maze and haunted house.

Acknowledging the fluid nature of the current landscape, Penticton Speedway offers flexibility to fans who had previously purchased tickets online. These can be redeemed at any of the remaining four events, or a refund can be requested, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the high-octane action.

For the latest news, ticket information and event schedules, race fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Penticton Speedway’s official website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.