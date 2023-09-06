Visit Penticton for your best South Okanagan fall vacation

Photo: Contributed Maple Leaf Spirits

The kids are back in school, and the summer-like weather continues.

Could there be a better combination?

Penticton and the South Okanagan Valley are extending a warm invitation to travellers looking to stretch their summer vibes into the fall season.

“We want everyone to know that Penticton and the South Okanagan are open,” Visit Penticton’s Paige Schulz says. “Our local tourism businesses are ready to welcome you safely, and they look forward to providing you with exceptional and memorable experiences during your stay.”

Boasting beautiful weather throughout September and October, Penticton presents a quieter, yet equally inviting, travel destination for couples or groups of friends. From scenic vineyards participating in the fall wine harvest to an array of outdoor activities, the city is all geared up for the late summer and early fall crowd. Plan your trip here.

Even though it is almost the end of summer, Visit Penticton is currently in the Christmas spirit, as it will be giving away the ultimate Penticton getaway this September. The prize package is worth more than $1,100 and features all the fun that can be had in the Peach City over a three-day vacation.

When you come to Penticton, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Penticton is a great option for a good night’s sleep. It offers a daily buffet breakfast and has an on-site pool, hot tub and fitness centre. Some fantastic late summer or fall adventures include the Okanagan’s only hop-on, hop-off tour on the Grape Savvy Trolley along the Naramata Bench, which will pick you up right from the Fairfield Inn & Suites Penticton and operates until the end of October. At stops along the trolley route, enjoy a wine tasting at Township 7 and a spirits tasting at Maple Leaf Spirits to try its newest fruit-based spirit, Genie Gin Original. After a day on the trolley, take it easy and take in a movie at Landmark Cinemas Penticton. If you are looking for more adventure, rent some bikes from Velo Volt Mobile Bike Rentals, and they’ll deliver right to your accommodations. For more action-packed adventure, watch the races at Penticton Speedway, with events until the end of October. If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a local meal, TIME Family of Wines, located right in downtown Penticton, offers a daily happy hour and wine specials at its OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar.

Some of the South Okanagan’s attractions begin winding down for the season through September and October, so come out and enjoy everything it has to offer.

Kaleden’s Linden Gardens and Frog City Cafe offer a serene environment until Sept. 30, while Cherry On Top Shake Shop and Lickity Splitz Ice Cream Shop serve up sweet treats throughout the month. Activities such as ziplining at ZipZone Adventures in Peachland are available until Oct. 15, giving thrill-seekers a reason to celebrate.

The final Penticton Community Market is this Saturday (Sept. 9), while Penticton Farmers’ Market remains open until the end of October. Meanwhile, wine aficionados should consider booking their vineyard tours as September brings a more intimate and informative wine-tasting experience.

September also comes alive with multiple events, such as Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival Sept. 8-10 and Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Sept. 9 and 10. Music lovers can catch Bryan Adams on his “So Happy it Hurts” tour on Sept. 11. The NHL's next batch of stars will be in town for the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic Sept. 15-18.

For those interested in water sports and bike rentals, it’s advisable to check weather forecasts and availability, as many businesses will make seasonal adjustments based on weather conditions.

Check out Visit Penticton’s full list of seasonal businesses and events to add to your Penticton bucket list this fall.

“Experience the best that the South Okanagan Valley has to offer when you visit Penticton this fall,” Schulz says. “Our beautiful weather throughout September and October allow you to extend your summer vacation, enjoying our wineries and outdoor activities after the summer rush.”

For more information, visit the Visit Penticton website or check out its event calendar for a full list of activities and events. Check out its Instagram page as well. When you get to Penticton, be sure to stop at the Penticton Visitor Centre for maps, guides and Penticton souvenirs.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.