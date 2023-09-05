Many great end-of-summer deals and packages to be had in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

How about deals and packages that seem too good to be true? Would that be enough to get you to head to one of the province’s most beautiful areas?

If that’s the case, consider it done.

Destination Osoyoos and its partners have come together to offer incredible deals and packages for your late-summer or fall getaway. With warm, sunny weather extending well into the fall, there is still plenty of time for a boatload of fun to be had.

“Embrace the vibrant spirit of Osoyoos when you visit this summer and fall,” Destination Osoyoos’ executive director Kelley Glazer says. “Our businesses are open to explore, and we welcome both visitors and residents alike to experience the unique offerings of Osoyoos.”

One of those offerings is Wakepilot, a one-stop shop for premium water sports experiences that has three locations on Osoyoos Lake and a pair of high-end Super Air Nautique G23s that can be chartered. It also has personal watercraft, boats, standup paddleboards, kayaks and e-foils for rent.

Wakepilot owner Rob Rausch wants those who have booked holidays in Osoyoos—or anywhere, for that matter—to stay safe and stay informed when making decisions about their travel plans.

“The industry needs to be resilient, but tourists also need to ensure they have the necessary information to make their travel plans,” Rausch says. “As soon as you can travel, educate yourself. Call up the place you’re considering going and ask them what’s the air quality like? Are you open? What do you have available?

“Osoyoos has something to offer for everyone this season, from golfing to wine tours, hiking and cycling, enjoying the beach and lake and so much more.”

The good news is all of those attractions—and more—are still available, and the prices are right. Some of those late-summer and fall specials include stay-and-play golf packages, delicious dinners and winery fun. They can all be found here.

Plus, there are six notable events in the Osoyoos region that are worth circling on your calendar to help you get the most out of the last stretch of summer. Those can be found here.

Rausch is ready to welcome visitors to Wakepilot, and he is giving 15% off all experiences to first responders who have worked hard all summer to keep people and properties safe.

“We pride ourselves on great equipment, fantastic people and just helping people make amazing memories with family and friends,” Rausch says, “in what I think is one of the most beautiful spots in the world to do it.”

You still have time to make those memories this summer and fall. Learn more about Destination Osoyoos and plan your getaway here.

