Mission Hill Family Estate celebrates four decades of excellence with Legacy Collection

When you have been producing magnificent wine in the community for 40 years and you put together the best of your best, the results are going to be exquisite.

That is the case with West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery, which has put in the effort to perfect its craft over four decades. It has found the sweet spots throughout the Okanagan in which to grow its best grapes, and you are the benefactor of that patience.

Mission Hill’s Legacy Collection is the ultimate expression of the Okanagan Valley. The small-lot wines are its most coveted bottles, because they are produced using the top fruit from its estate vineyards and are hand harvested as well. Not only that, but the wines also receive extra barrel aging in order to ensure the best of each variety is reflected.

These exceptional wines come as single bottles or in a group:

Oculus

This complex Bordeaux-style blend is Mission Hill’s flagship wine, the result of meticulous selection in its Southern Estate vineyards with fruit that has been specifically nurtured. Vivid and fragrant, the firm tannin structure lends itself to a long, rich finish.

Compendium

A combination of soil, climate and clone selection come together in harmonious integration to create this unique, incredibly balanced Bordeaux blend. The porous soil forces the vines to search for nutrients resulting in elegant and luscious fruit.

Quatrain

Mission Hill intensively manages each vine from distinct blocks in Osoyoos and Oliver to ensure perfect ripeness and opulent flavours of red fruit and white pepper for this vintage.

Perpetua

This Chardonnay represents the connection between Mission Hill’s roots and its future. Harvested from eastern Osoyoos and Naramata Ranch Vineyard, Perpetua has a unique flavour and aromatic profile unique to the Okanagan Valley.

Trilogy Collection

The winemaker’s assemblage of barrels can transform a wine beyond the sum of its parts, crafting balance, elegance and power. Mission Hill’s three most legendary blends are a testament to artfully blending cellar-worthy wines. The set includes 2017 Compendium, 2017 Quatrain and 2017 Oculus, as well as a complimentary gift box.

