New owner of Skyview Services, who grew up in South Okanagan, ready to transform spaces

Skyview Services, a Penticton fixture renowned for its tailor-made closets, cabinetry, drapery and extensive variety of window coverings, is entering a new chapter in its journey under fresh, local ownership.

Elizabeth Cucnik, who grew up in Penticton, has recently taken the reins of this well-established business. Raised in the South Okanagan city, Cucnik brings both her local knowledge and passion for design to her new venture.

“Infusing my passion into every element of Skyview, I find boundless joy in threading connections through custom design and transformative spaces,” she says.

While the focus is often on leadership during such transitions, Cucnik is keen to shine the spotlight on the “family” that is Skyview. Comprising a mix of seasoned staff and new recruits, the team is united by a shared enthusiasm for design, people and spaces.

Skyview employs dedicated designers who specialize in closets, vanity and kitchen cabinetry, shelving and spatial organization, and exterior and interior window coverings. Furthermore, the business boasts product controllers and managers who not only facilitate seamless communication with clients but also ensure the maintenance of high-quality standards.

From the initial conceptualization to the finishing touches, Skyview’s in-house installation team offers specialized expertise in a wide array of services. Whether it’s custom cabinetry, closets, drapery or window installations, the team is committed to delivering a seamless experience to its clients.

With its services spanning from Princeton to Salmon Arm, Skyview is equipped to handle both commercial and residential projects. The firm offers an extensive range of window covering options, carefully curated to meet specific client needs, whether budgetary or aesthetic.

On the custom closet and cabinetry front, Skyview is not just about meeting basic needs. It aims to transform spaces, turning houses into homes and, in the process, building long-term relationships, expanding into kitchen and vanity cabinetry design, as well as different types of shelving and spatial organizational features.

Cucnik’s love for her community shines through her vision for Skyview.

“Rooted in the embrace of a close-knit community, amidst shared laughter and genuine bonds, we’re continuously moved by a deep love for this beautiful place we call home,” she says. “Today, as a local business owner, I carry that same devotion forward, intertwining passion and purpose to enrich the place that raised me.”

Cucnik is inviting the public to visit Skyview’s feature showroom, located at 2025 Government St. in Penticton, to explore what the new era of Skyview has to offer.

More information about Skyview can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.