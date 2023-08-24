Stunning Mojave Living townhomes will boast gorgeous Osoyoos views

Photo: Contributed

Nestled in the sun-drenched oasis of Osoyoos, Mojave Living is an impeccable blend of modern elegance, top-notch amenities and breathtaking scenery.

The boutique townhome project is competitively priced, with homes starting at $679,900, providing an enticing opportunity for homebuyers seeking the ultimate in comfort and style.

Imagine waking up to panoramic vistas of the serene Osoyoos Lake, majestic mountains and verdant vineyards. Mojave Living townhomes are thoughtfully designed to provide homeowners with such idyllic views. Each home features more than 1,900 square feet of interior living space, including three to four spacious bedrooms.

What sets these homes apart, however, is the 640 square feet of private rooftop decks, perfectly designed for outdoor kitchens. Here residents can relish in the natural beauty that surrounds them, all from the comfort of their home.

Constructed to meet the rigorous Step Code 4 standards, Mojave Living’s townhomes boast an energy efficiency level that is 40% higher than that of typical new homes. They are also solar-ready, making them not only luxurious, but sustainable. Additional features include tankless hot water systems and EnerGuide Ratings.

Mojave Living, which is the latest creation from Kaiya Construction, spares no effort in providing its residents with top-of-the-line amenities. Enjoy a relaxing dip in the heated in-ground pool, which is exclusive to Mojave Living residents. Each townhome also features a double-car garage and additional driveway parking. Located within walking distance from the tranquil waters of Osoyoos Lake, this community is designed to be an all-season retreat.

"A quality build is important to us and creating a community atmosphere within beautiful, sunny and warm Osoyoos," Kaiya Construction's Sam Dhurai says. "Whether it’s a retreat for a family from out of town, a family starting out or someone downsizing, it fits the bill. Versatile and functional is what we were after."

Chamberlain Property Group, which has offices in Penticton and West Kelowna, is leading the marketing of Mojave Living, which aligns perfectly with the company's elevated real estate portfolio.

Boasting approximately 2,040 hours of annual sunshine, Osoyoos offers an extensive array of recreational activities. From water sports on Osoyoos Lake to hiking and biking in the nearby mountains—not to mention the 40-plus wineries in the vicinity—there is something for everyone to enjoy. The town itself is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and its strong connection to local Indigenous culture.

Mojave Living offers not just a luxury home, but a valuable asset that promises to appreciate over time. Given its strategic location near bigger cities like Kelowna and Penticton, the development has immense investment potential, making it an ideal choice for those looking to secure a prosperous future.

If you are interested in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate your living experience, you can find more information on the Mojave Living website here or you can call call 778-215-7355 to schedule a viewing. In addition, the first three active listings for Mojave Living can be found here, here and here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.