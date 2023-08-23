Total Restoration ready to rebuild together after devastating wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press

Dear residents, neighbours and friends of West Kelowna, Kelowna & Lake Country,

In the wake of the recent wildfire that has affected our beloved community, we understand the challenges and heartache that you are facing. The impact of such a disaster can be overwhelming, and we want you to know that we stand with you during this difficult time.

As your local fire restoration company, we are deeply committed to helping our community recover and rebuild. Our hearts go out to each and every one of you who has been affected by the fire's devastation. We know that the road ahead might seem long, but together we can restore not just the physical structures, but also the spirit and resilience that define our community.

Restoring and Rebuilding: Our Commitment to You

With years of experience in fire restoration, we have witnessed firsthand the strength of communities coming together in times of crisis. Our skilled and compassionate team is ready to roll up our sleeves and work tirelessly to restore what has been lost. We understand that every home and business holds memories, dreams, and a sense of belonging. That's why we are dedicated to helping you rebuild your spaces and your lives.

How to Reach Us

If you or someone you know has been affected by the wildfire and is in need of fire restoration services, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. We are here to listen, support, and guide you through the restoration process. You can contact us through the following channels:

• 250-491-3828

• [email protected]

• www.totalrestoration.ca/kelowna

Our team is available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and initiate the restoration process as quickly as possible. We understand that time is of the essence, and we are committed to working efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Together We Rise

During times of adversity, it’s the strength of community that guides us forward. We are here to stand by your side, offering not only our expertise but also our unwavering support. Our community has shown time and again that we can overcome any challenge when we come together with a common purpose.

Let us rebuild, let us restore, and let us rise stronger than before. We are here for you.

With hope and determination,

Your trusted team at Total Restoration Services