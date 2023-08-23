Steamoji Kelowna 'maker academy' charts children on path to success

Photo: Contributed

Life is moving pretty quickly these days.

All you have to do is read a Dell Technologies report from a few years ago that projected 85% of jobs in 2030 had not yet been invented.

That means parents must keep their children learning at a level that will not leave them in the dust, and we’re not talking about reading, writing and arithmetic. In an effort to bridge the gap between traditional education and the fast-growing technological demands, Andriy Ahapov and his partner, Yuriy Ragel, are bringing the one-of-a-kind Steamoji Academy to Kelowna this fall. It is a Canadian-based “maker academy” that strives to prepare children for the unknown future.

While technology advances at an ever-increasing pace, schools often lag in offering STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—courses due to funding or staffing constraints. Hank Horkoff, along with a team of parents and subject-matter experts, founded and designed Steamoji to fill this educational void. The A in Steamoji stands for applied design.

Steamoji's unique Build to Solve curriculum offers 400 hours of instruction, divided into various skill pathways that is best learned over four years. The academy uses cutting-edge technology when it comes to both hardware and software, including 3D printers, laser cutters, VEX robotics, design and engineering software. It offers a hands-on approach that promotes problem solving and creativity through two to three sessions per week.

“Whatever kids learn in Steamoji Academy, those are the same skills that are used to build a spaceship or to run their own business,” Ahapov says. “It’s just the best way to prep kids for the future, to teach them the right skills.

“That’s why I’m so excited and happy bring Steamoji to Kelowna and really be a part of forming the future and the next generation of innovators in the Okanagan.”

The academy’s core program caters to children between ages five and 14, and requires basic reading skills. For younger children, Steamoji Junior serves as a bridge program. Teens between the ages of 14 and 17 can enrol in Steamoji Ignite, a mentorship program aimed at enhancing skills in coding, robotics and entrepreneurship.

Parents can schedule classes conveniently using an online booking system. Each child is given a unique badge that also acts as an attendance tracker and rewards system, earning “Oji Coins” that can be redeemed for prizes. Immediately after each session, parents receive a summary in their parental app highlighting their child’s progress—a short video, what they have learned and a few conversation starter tips.

Beyond the regular programs, Steamoji offers birthday parties, group activities and parent-child events. Parents can also sign up for single months instead of making a full-year commitment. The bottom line is children will take their learning to the next level.

“A maker academy is basically a place where you can build anything you can imagine,” Ahapov says. “So whatever you can imagine, you can build it. You can learn the skills and how to do it, whether it’s a model of a bridge or a robotic arm or designing something unique. This is the place that gives you tools and knowledge and skills to build anything.”

The academy also plans to partner with public and private schools to provide introductory after-school STEAM programs.

Steamoji Academy will begin selling memberships in September, and it is offering discounts to the first 60 people who become founding members at prices that will never be seen again.

