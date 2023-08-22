BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery offering gorgeous Movala, Lake Country homes

Photo: Contributed One grand prize in the BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery is a prize package worth over $2.6 million that includes a waterfront condo at Movala Skywater on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, along with $50,000 in cash for furniture, a 2023 Tesla Model X, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2023 Crownline Lakeboat, $30,000 in travel gift cards and $1 million in cash.

The BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery is back and two luxurious Okanagan dream homes are among the exciting Grand Prizes.

Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Prize draw, where the lucky winner will have a choice between a total of nine multi-million home packages located across B.C. or $2.3-million in tax-free cash.

One of the dream home prizes features a two bedroom, waterfront condo at Movala Skywater on Lakeshore Road, part of a prize package worth over $2.6-million. The home features epic views of Okanagan Lake from the condo’s terrace and unlimited recreation opportunities just outside the doorstep.

The full Movala Skywater prize package includes $50,000 in cash for furniture, a 2023 Tesla Model X, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2023 Crownline Lakeboat, $30,000 in travel gift cards and $1 million in cash.

The second Okanagan-based grand prize package is a 2,735 square-foot, three-bedroom villa located in Lake Country. The package also comes with $50,000 in cash for furniture, a 2023 BMW IX XDrive50, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a 2023 Crownline Lakeboat along with $750,000 in cash.

If that wasn’t enough, both Okanagan Grand Prize home packages also come with free gas and groceries for a full year.

The long-running lottery supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, with revenue from ticket sales going towards a wide range of research initiatives that help experts at the hospital fight childhood illnesses.

Every year, 138,000 children visit BC Children's Hospital for specialized pediatric services. It's the only hospital in the province dedicated entirely to the care of children and youth.

More than 1,200 researchers at the hospital study pediatric health, and revenue from the annual lottery helps fund that research.

“When you purchase a Dream Lottery ticket, the funds raised go to research at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation—the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to children. With your ticket purchase you have a chance of winning $2.3 million dollars, tax free, or one of nine amazing Grand Prize home packages located across our beautiful province,” says Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery spokesperson.

“Make sure you buy your tickets early as you will also be entered into three bonus prizes and the early bird draw for the chance to win more incredible prizes.”

The early bird draw is worth over $300,000, and the lucky winner gets to choose between three exciting prizes:

• Five $25,000 luxury world trips plus $5,000 cash, a 2023 Audi e-tron Progressiv, and gas and groceries for a year;

• A 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 3500 6.6. Diesel, a 2023 Timber Ridge 26 KVS Premium Travel Trailer and $20,000 cash;

• $250,000 cash.

Another 50 winners of the early bird draw will win $1,000 cash each.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500.

Ticket sales for the 2022 Dream Lottery run until midnight, Oct. 13, or until they are sold out.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 604-536-2491 or 1-888-888-1567, or in person at London Drugs and Save-On Foods.

