Complete Storage Centres offers most technologically advanced and safest storage options

If you are in need of storage space, it does not get more convenient than Complete Storage Centres in Penticton.

The business, which was established in November 2021, makes it easy to store everything and anything you need to keep in a safe and convenient location, whether it’s for residential or business purposes. It’s so easy, in fact, that you can start putting your valuables in your space mere minutes after signing up online.

“We’re brand new, featuring all the latest technology,” Complete Storage representative Max Picton says. “We’re fully automated. We use app activated technology and sophisticated smart locks. So when you approach our gate, you use the smart entry app on your phone to access the property.

“And then when you arrive at your storage unit, you touch the lock to wake it up and then use your app to access it. There are no keys to lose or gate codes to forget.”

Even better, Complete Storage is conveniently located in the heart of Penticton, at the corner of Carmi and Dartmouth, just east of the hospital. The property also includes large outdoor units that can house your RV or boat, meaning you do not need to leave the city limits to store your recreational vehicles.

The drive-up, indoor storage units are all eight feet tall by eight feet wide, and they come in depths of four, six and a half, 10 and 20 feet. They boast the latest technological advances for your convenience.

“We have digital key sharing, so if you want to allow somebody access, you can simply text them a digital key to access your unit, and they can go and retrieve something for you. You can revoke the access at any time as well. That works great for companies,” Picton says. “If they want to let certain employees have access for a period of time, they can do that quite easily.”

That convenience also translates into safety levels that are unparalleled in the industry.

“The smart locks are also equipped with motion and thermal sensors on the inside for an added layer of security,” Picton says. “If somebody were to break into the property, we have full AI equipped security camera coverage, monitoring the property 24/7.

“And then if, while the alarm is going off, they’re still brazen enough to approach the front door of the unit, they’re going to find that there’s not a lock to cut off.”

The Complete Storage website has a page that helps you pick the perfect size required for your items, and it also offers transparent pricing so you pay the number that you see. There are no hidden fees or setup costs. Discounts are available for annual prepaid accounts as well.

You do not have to speak to anyone to rent a storage unit, and it can be done online at any time of day. If you do prefer to speak to someone, you can do that too by calling (855) 800-0504. As mentioned, if you book online, you can be filling your space within 10 minutes.

“It’s that quick and easy,” Picton says.

More information about Complete Storage Centres can be found at completestorage.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.