Modular homes offer an affordable housing option

Photo: Contributed

With increasing house prices in B.C, one option people are turning to is manufactured and modular homes.

Eagle Homes, the largest modular home dealer in B.C., can provide homes to suit almost every demand with an unparalleled array of options for all age groups.

With prices depending on the required options, just a few of the many options include upgrades with colours of choice, kitchen islands, decks, additional and improved lighting, patio sliding doors, alternate roof lines, different styles of doors, flooring and widows, luxury countertops, upgraded appliances, air conditioning and the list goes on.

In West Grand Fork Estates, for example, a development where Eagle Homes sell onsite modular homes, units can have crawl spaces or even full, unfinished basements and are large enough to include children’s playrooms, man caves or even legal suites.

“Customers can design their own homes,” says Eagle Homes’ Rex Landis CD.

He considers manufactured and modular homes to be one of the most affordable options for all age groups and notes they are growing in popularity throughout B.C.

Selling homes produced by Penticton’s Moduline, one the country’s leading manufacturers of modular buildings, the buildings’ attractive pricing and a large array of options, are coupled with the fact homes can be ready for move-in in as little as four months from order and are built to customers specifications.

Built by skilled workers in a climate-controlled environment, the homes comply with all local and provincial building codes, guaranteeing safety and quality.

Known for its unparalleled professionalism and award-winning customer service, Eagle Homes has been in business for 25 years and is a brand with a reputation for trustworthiness and customer satisfaction.

Each home comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and a 10-year structural warranty for a stress-free living experience.

New this year is also a line of premium workforce housing units called the Tinda.

Landis says the 16-foot by 75-foot units include five individual bedrooms, a main kitchen, washrooms, and a communal area each person living there has his or her own pantry and fridge.

The buildings are ideal for seasonal workers, work camps, and short-term living situations, he says. Like the modular homes that Eagle Home’s sells, the Tinda is also build with the local climate in mind.

“Weather is not an issue with these types of homes,” he says, noting they are build for any climate zone in the province.

While the Tinda just came onto the market in the spring, it has already proved popular, especially with orchardists looking to house seasonal workers.

When you buy from Eagle Home, you are not only getting a premium product—either residential or workforce housing—and the backing of a well-respected firm, but you are also getting a level of service unparalleled elsewhere.

The company provides transportation of built units to the customer's chosen site within 500 kilometres of its four locations and is set up by its experienced crews. Both services are included in the price.

So, if you are looking for an affordable housing option, check out Eagle Homes website—eaglehomes.ca—for more information.