Cyclepath Kelowna always there for passionate Okanagan cycling community

First it was a bike store that sold fitness equipment in the off-season.

Then it added winter gear to its portfolio.

Ultimately, it dropped both of those product lines, and Cyclepath Kelowna focused on being a bicycle-only retail store that continues to serve the Okanagan cycling community to this day. It is a full-service, year-round specialty bike shop that reflects the passion for the sport throughout the valley, from locals and visitors alike.

"I still have a passion for the bike business," founder and owner Garry Norkum says. "I love what I do and enjoy working with our Cyclepath crew, our suppliers and the customers. It's a great, ever-changing industry, and we're promoting and supporting an active, healthy lifestyle.

The one-stop shop for all cycling enthusiasts has transformed greatly since Norkum opened the location in 1995, but last year signalled changes that propelled Cyclepath to the next level. The store added a whopping 5,200 square feet to its original 6,000 square-foot space at 2169 Springfield Rd., which not only increased the square footage but represented a giant leap forward in service excellence.

The addition of a state-of-the-art, double electric Park Tool work stand, an eco-friendly Muc-Off Parts Washer and redesigned work stations for each of the store’s expert mechanics showcase the commitment to quality service. The expansion also meant more storage space, desk space for the growing team and an expansive shop floor that displays a diverse range of products.

"As our business continued to grow, we were finding that having an off-site warehouse for new bike storage was becoming very inefficient. We were having to make multiple daily trips for bike pickups and deliveries," Norkum says. "Our service department was becoming increasingly more congested, and we had very little space for customers' repair bikes.

"Adding the space allowed us to improve our productivity and efficiency significantly. Our service department output has more than doubled, and turnaround times are typically one to two days."

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a newcomer to the sport, Cyclepath has you covered. It boasts a full spectrum of bikes for every skill level and type of riding. From sleek road bikes, trusty commuters, rugged mountain and BMX bikes, versatile gravel bikes, kid-friendly options and an impressive and ever-growing range of e-bikes, the assortment caters to all.

Beyond sales and service, what truly sets Cyclepath apart is its deep-rooted connection to the community. Norkum and his dedicated staff have always been front and centre, participating in and supporting many community cycling events. Their organized group rides throughout the summer for both road and mountain bike enthusiasts have become a community staple. Everyone, regardless of their skill level, is warmly invited to join.

That commitment to excellence hasn't gone unnoticed. A quick glance at its glowing Google reviews speaks volumes about its customer-centric approach.

"We never get complacent, and we don't ever stop trying to improve," Norkum says. "And the most important thing is we are in business to take care of the customer."

At its heart, Cyclepath isn’t just a store; it’s a community pillar, a beacon for cycling enthusiasts, and a testament to almost three decades of dedication, evolution and excellence.

So whether you're in the market for a new bike, need expert servicing or simply want to join a passionate community, make your way to Cyclepath. Experience for yourself the legacy Norkum and his team have built over 29 incredible years.

More information about Cyclepath can be found on its website here.

