Blasted Church Winery once again holding its naughty Seven Deadly Sins Party

Do you enjoy an occasional splash of lust, greed, gluttony, wrath, sloth or pride?

How about award-winning wine?

Sinners and wine lovers alike are being invited to one of the most anticipated events of the year at Blasted Church Winery.

The popular winery has announced the return of its Seven Deadly Sins Party taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“We used this theme last year to celebrate our 20th anniversary,” experience manager Lisa Baxter-Burke says. “It proved to be a great springboard for even more party ideas, so we’re doing it again.”

Aerial performers, circus acts and live music will be stationed throughout the winery for entertainment, allowing guests to “choose their own adventure” and explore the grounds at their own pace. “There is something uniquely satisfying about a shooting gallery at a party,” says Baxter-Burke, referring to this year’s anger booth.

Blasted Church is also encouraging its guests to dress up as their favourite sin.

It’s a fitting theme for the winery, whose name was inspired by an event in the South Okanagan that involved a church and a bit of dynamite.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Nearly a century ago, officials wanted to relocate a church from Fairview to Okanagan Falls, and the project’s foreman, Harley Hatfield, decided the best method to loosen the building from its foundation would be using dynamite. Other than knocking off the steeple, the risky concept thankfully proved successful.

Blasted Church, which in 2021 was voted WineAlign’s third best winery in Canada, will be hosting a variety of other musical events as fall approaches.

On Aug. 19, Kristi Neumann will bring her original songs and stories along with her full band to the pool-side stage at the winery. Tickets to the concert include a glass of Blasted Church wine.

For information about the winery and its upcoming events, click here.

