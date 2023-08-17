Princeton, with industrial lots available, great place to both live and work

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Princeton is quickly establishing itself as a top destination for both investors and residents, and its recent achievements highlight just how the city is pushing the envelope in urban development and tourist attraction.

For those with an eye on business growth, the new Princeton Industrial Estates may be the next big thing. Located just 1.5 kilometres north of the town centre and accessible via two major highways, the 101-acre property boasts 25 light and heavy industrial lots that are all fully serviced to municipal standards. Each lot is between one and five acres in size.

It promises to be a smashing success for businesses, with expansion plans already charted for Phases 2 and 3. There are only three lots left for sale in among the first phase offerings, and there are three Phase 2 properties already on the market. Some of the potential uses include everything from a distribution outlet to a print shop to a bakery to a restaurant.

The city isn’t just about business, however; it’s about creating an experience and a sense of community. Testament to that commitment is the accolade earlier this year from the BC Economic Development Association, which honoured Princeton with its Marketing Innovation Award. The #Rediscover Princeton campaign has transformed the city into the Bronze Sculpture Capital of Canada and is now drawing visitors for more than just a quick pit stop.

Gary Schatz, Princeton’s economic development and tourism director, says the introduction of timber gateways at the main highway intersections were just the beginning. Plans are in motion to develop boardwalks, giving downtown Princeton a “western and warmer feel,” and the outdoor plaza’s new bandshell will play host to an array of events throughout the year.

Committed to both aesthetics and functionality, the town is introducing new lamp posts that are efficient and designed for seasonal decorations. Recycled plastic lumber trash receptacles are another subtle yet impactful addition, aligning with the city’s warm, wooden ambiance.

There is also plenty to do around Princeton, whether it’s hiking and biking trails, swimming holes or golf. Time slows down, and you can get away to nature in short order.

Princeton is also riding the technological wave as well. To offer everyone a glimpse of the picturesque red ochre bluffs along the Tulameen River, previously visible from the now-closed Kettle Valley Rail Trail, the city has ventured into virtual reality. Visitors will soon be able to experience the beauty of these bluffs thanks to a VR setup at the visitor centre.

When you add it all up, the attractions that bring visitors to Princeton also make it a great location for families or couples to put down some serious roots.

For those contemplating an investment, or simply planning a visit, Princeton is undeniably on the rise. To explore all the city offers, potential residents or visitors are encouraged to visit the Town of Princeton website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.