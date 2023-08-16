Fox Technician Academy helps apprentices take skills to next level

Photo: Contributed

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical is quite serious about finding the best people to hire. It is so serious, in fact, that it has created the Fox Technician Academy, a comprehensive program that offers training for apprentices with limited skilled trade experience.

Those looking for careers in the areas of plumbing, HVAC or electrical can join the academy and learn everything they need to know about their vocation as well as how to be a great employee.

The company, which is in its 25th year, got its start in Lumby. Ted Fox, who is the CEO and co-founded the business with his father, preaches both professional and personal growth for all of the company’s employees. Fox says when you get hired by his company, you don’t just get a pat on the back and then a paycheque every couple of weeks. You will also get every opportunity to grow both in your professional and personal lives.

“We have a large management staff, so people get real, individualized coaching and support through all their growing that they do here,” Fox says.

Fox Technician Academy consists of reading, interactive exercises, quizzes, videos, and skills practice and demonstrations. It also features the Fox service system, which is woven throughout the curriculum to prepare students to convey trust and technical expertise while working with homeowners.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical puts an emphasis on finding highly motivated employees who will put the customer first. Fox believes the personal and professional growth the company stresses will allow that company attitude to flourish.

“Self improved people will provide way better customer service to our customers and be better people to work with,” Fox says.

Perfect candidates for the Fox Technician Academy will be comfortable running calls, pitching in and helping, and of course, have a great attitude and smiling face. Fox believes new employees will come to love the company and its social atmosphere as well, leading to lifelong friendships.

If you are interested in a career in plumbing, HVAC or electrical, visit the Fox Technician Academy home page here to learn more.

