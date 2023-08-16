Kelowna company provides showroom quality floor accents

Photo: AC Moulding & Millwork An example of the stunning stair nosings AC Moulding & Millwork can produce.

When AC Moulding & Millwork says: “It’s all in the details,” it means it.

The 11-year-old Kelowna company—which relocated to the city’s North End from its original West Kelowna location earlier this year and refreshed its brand—is the Okanagan’s leading manufacturer of custom stair nosings, vent covers, floor mouldings, transition strips and other specialty flooring accessories.

With its high-end, custom floor finishing products, AC Moulding & Millwork provides homes with showroom quality accents made with unparalleled attention to detail by skilled craftspeople. The company uniquely manufactures all of its products from their customers’ own engineered hardwood, vinyl, or laminate flooring planks, allowing the finished products to perfectly match the home’s existing floor. The end result is a seamless floor with flooring accessories that are a perfect colour, grain, and texture match throughout the home.

“Long gone are the days of bulky, mismatched stair nosings, vent covers, and flooring accessories, where manufacturers used to mill and stain raw wood to create a ‘close is good enough’ product that was universally disliked,” says co-owner and operations manager Adam Campbell. “People notice our finished products—it really is all in the details.”

Photo: AC Moulding & Millwork Gone are the days of mismatched vent covers (left), replaced by AC Moulding & Millwork?s elegant flush-mount vent covers, made directly from the flooring itself (right).

The company was started by Campbell’s parents in West Kelowna in 2012 and 10 years later Adam, and his business partner Nico Volpe—co-owner and production manager—have taken over and expanded the business in a larger new location more central to its needs.

With a team of 12 highly skilled employees, using proprietary manufacturing equipment engineered in-house, the company produces all its flooring accessory products at the 4,000-square-foot Kelowna plant.

The company works primarily with flooring retail stores, professional flooring installation contractors, residential home builders and general contractors, as well as professional renovators, interior designers and architects in the Okanagan.

Much of AC Moulding & Millwork’s business comes from new construction, something the Okanagan has seen a lot of. Even throughout the pandemic, business has been growing steadily as more and more people opt to use their innovative products to modernize their homes. As Volpe points out, it is often the finishing touches that elevate the look and feel of your home, and homeowners recognize the importance of a seamless transition and exact colour and grain matching in perfecting their homes.

Quality and precision are valued throughout the organization. The company is capable of meeting orders with even the most exacting requirements and works hard to satisfy the precise needs of their customers. They can turn around orders quickly, even large ones, in around two weeks.

The attention to detail and exceptional quality of their custom-built products have made them very popular amongst their customers. As a result, AC Moulding & Millwork’s products are in tens of thousands of homes throughout the Okanagan and B.C. Interior.

As the company says on its website: “Innovation and quality are at the heart of what we do. We love finding classic and creative solutions to your flooring needs. We’re here to help.”

Photo: AC Moulding & Millwork AC Moulding & Millwork makes all their products from your own flooring, such as these floating hardwood stair treads, for a seamless match to the rest of your floor.

