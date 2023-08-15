Revo Kelowna opening doors for first-time buyers

Photo: Contributed Revo Kelowna, the latest Millennial Developments Smart Community.

Revo Kelowna, the latest Millennial Developments Smart Community™ coming to the Landmark Capri district this fall, has been attracting major attention with the promise of homes starting in the upper $200,000s.

With current summer benchmark prices averaging $524,00 for condos and $777,200 for townhomes, the opportunity to be able to purchase a home under $300,000 in Kelowna has potential buyers watching carefully, particularly those looking to enter the market for the first time.

“We already have seen a huge number of people register for this project and we’re anticipating that Revo is going to see the same kind of demand, as Millennial Developments’ last smart community, Five Crossings, sold out during its launch weekend in May 2022,” says Chad MacTavish, CEO of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the development.

Unlike Five Crossings, which was predominately studio units, Revo Kelowna will offer a wider array of floor plans, from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, with some townhomes also available.

But the question from many is what does under $300,000 get you in Kelowna? And they may be surprised by the answer.

“Of course, to lower the barrier of entry for first-time buyers, we need to create smaller footprint homes, but we’re doing that with a smart community approach that fully enhances resident lifestyle with a highly functional amenities package designed for daily use,” says Ryan Tamblyn, CEO of Millennial Developments.

Amenities at Revo Kelowna will include an expansive rooftop terrace with spaces for outdoor dining and grilling, health and fitness areas, cold plunges and saunas, and a custom art installation by a local artist. There will also be a fully equipped gym, a yoga studio with a Himalayan salt wall, a lounge with bar, pool tables, big screen television and kitchen area, and a coworking space designed to service a variety of workplace needs. There will also be ample community green spaces including an outdoor theatre, lounge areas, pet park, and community garden.

“These spaces are truly designed to maximize every inch of living space, both inside resident’s own homes but also throughout the community,” adds Tamblyn. “Many of the studios come with the option of custom built furniture packages which further enhance the functionality of the space. We’re very confident that buyers are going to love these units and be surprised at just how spacious they feel.”

Revo Kelowna has just released its floorplan options and Tamblyn is so confident in the appeal of these homes that the Presentation Centre has built three full-scale model units—a studio, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom home, with prices projected to start in the upper $200,000s, the upper $300,000s and mid $400,000s respectively.

The project will also feature three-bedroom floor plans and townhomes starting in the mid $600,000s.

The Presentation Centre is open Tuesday through Saturday and appointments can be made on the Revo Kelowna website. Sales will launch early fall 2023.

Photo: Contributed A kitchen layout in the new Revo Kelowna development.

