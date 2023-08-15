Olivia Newton-John's music lives on in tribute show

Photo: Contributed

Olivia Newton-John may no longer be with us but the late singer’s music lives on.

And audiences in Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon will have the chance to hear that music again thanks to tribute artist Sabrina Plaisance-Sia and her husband and musical director Dan Sia.

The pair are bringing The Olivia Show, the No. 1 touring tribute to Olivia Newton-John, to Kelowna’s Community Theatre Sept. 8, Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre Sept. 9 and the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops Sept. 10.

Experience a musical journey through Newton-John’s career filled with nostalgia from start to finish, with Plaisance-Sia commanding the stage with charisma, charm, and an uncanny resemblance and sound to the woman she is paying tribute to.

Sabrina says while already familiar with many of Newton-John’s songs as she sang them during her 20-year career performing on cruise ships around the world.

After a long break to raise her child, she said she was thinking about a comeback and during a drive she heard Newton-John’s music playing on the radio.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” she said. She knew she should do an Olivia Newton-John tribute show.

Dan got to work on the musical arrangement, making sure every song was perfect.

“We wanted the songs to sound exactly like the originals,” he says.

And so The Olivia Show was born.

Featuring Sabina’s vocals and four talented musicians—male vocalist Matthew Derus, guitarist Kris Ruston, keyboardist Alex Ward and Dan on drums—the show features songs from throughout Newton-John’s career, complete with a modern take on many of her more famous costumes.

Despite being familiar with many of the songs, Sabrina and Dan studied Newton-John’s music for nearly two years, something Dan calls a “masterclass of Olivia Newton-John herself.”

The show has been staged across North America and Canada, including in Las Vegas. It opened in 2022 four months before Newton-John death following a lengthy battle with cancer. The Las Vegas opening was just a few days after Newton-John passing.

Sabrina said they were not sure if they should continue but felt they should after a Las Vegas newspaper writer urged them too so in a column.

“We really felt the show must go on,” she says.

The first show after Newton-John’s death was emotional for Sabrina, but she says she held it together until the end.

“Now I’m so glad we are able to bring her music to the world.”

Sabrina said one of the ways they pay tribute to Newton-John at the show is by promoting the late singer’s foundation that helps fight cancer.

As for the upcoming performances in Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon, both Dan—who is from Kamloops—and Sabrina, an American— said they are “super excited” to bring the show, to B.C.

Billed as a “modern, feel-good, throwback paying homage to the amazing vocals and musical career of Newton-John,” the show is ’70’s gold.

For more information about The Olivia Show and for tickets go here.

