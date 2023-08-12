Enjoy plenty of award-winning wines and dishes at Liquidity Wines this summer

Photo: Contributed

The voters have spoken, and Liquidity Wines has come out on top on many fronts.

Whether it’s the wines produced or the food and experiences enjoyed at its restaurant, Liquidity has been finding itself at the top of the table lately.

The good news is there is still plenty of summer left for you to enjoy everything the Okanagan Falls winery has to offer.

Liquidity recently released some of its flagship wines, including the 2022 Estate Viognier and 2021 Estate Chardonnay, which both won medals at WineAlign’s 2023 National Wine Awards of Canada.

Photo: Contributed

Also enjoying a few accolades of its own is Liquidity Restaurant, which recently captured the OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award. OpenTable identifies and honours outstanding restaurants based on genuine feedback from diners.

The menu has been updated to include even more delectable offerings, including seasonal dishes that will get your taste buds dancing. The restaurant also has new hours, welcoming guests from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Book your reservation here.

If you want to experience both savoury wine and tasty dishes at the same time, Liquidity has curated a handful of events and added them to its Tastings & Experiences lineup for visitors to enjoy. They include A Journey of the Senses, Sips & Chips and The Art of Food & Wine, and reservations can be made here.

Here is more on Liquidity’s top winners from this year’s WineAlign Awards:

2021 Estate Chardonnay (Gold award)

A wine that pays homage to the breathtaking Okanagan Valley. An exciting blend of brightness, freshness, and vibrancy, all while keeping the beloved richness that defines the classic wine.

2022 Estate Viognier (Bronze award)

A wine that reflects the terroir and climate of Okanagan Falls. With its impeccable balance and invigorating acidity, this wine begs to be savoured and shared while you enjoy this summer.

2022 Rosé of Cabernet Franc (Gold award)

A wine that showcases the sun-loving variety of Cabernet Franc. An aromatic wave of guava, fresh peach, and jasmine blossom washes over you while notes of blood orange, rhubarb and pink peppercorn tickle your tastebuds.

This bottle is a tasting room exclusive, so don’t delay.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.