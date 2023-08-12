Lime’s focus on safety and community delivers results for Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna is enjoying its best summer ever of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, and the success is due to Lime’s foundational focus on safety and giving back to the community.

Since Lime launched in 2021, more than 120,000 riders have taken more than 700,000 rides on the company’s vehicles. Lime riders have helped keep an estimated 140,000 car trips off the road, saving 30,000 litres of gas and 72 metric tons of carbon emissions. Sixty per cent of Lime riders in Kelowna use the vehicles to commute to and from work or school or for social outings and errands, and only 9% of riders identified as a tourist or from out of town. These numbers show micromobility is booming for Kelowna residents, but the statistic the company is most proud of is that over 99.99% of our Kelowna rides end without reported incident.

Safety comes first and always at Lime. It is the foundation of everything it does. It designs its hardware in-house, with safety in mind from start to finish. Lime provides helmets, which are attached to vehicles, to promote an extra bit of safety for riders in Kelowna who don’t own helmets. It communicates with riders regularly on how to obey the rules of the road and how to ride safely and park properly. Lime also has a proven track record of working with its partners in Kelowna to address issues as they come up. Lime is proud of the collaborative efforts undertaken with the community and the city to address and resolve any challenges as they emerge, and it remains steadfast in working with city staff, residents and riders to enhance safety measures, reduce street congestion, and ensure that Kelowna remains at the forefront of climate and transportation innovation in B.C.

Photo: Contributed

Lime also regularly runs proactive comprehensive marketing campaigns featuring paid social media, advertising and direct communications with riders on an ongoing basis and, in fact, is running one right now. Kelowna riders and residents will likely come across one or more pieces of the safety campaign running now throughout the city, whether it’s a billboard or on a bus or a paid social media post. Lime runs these campaigns because it’s important to keep its focus on safety as e-scooters and e-bikes become part of a city’s transportation infrastructure, rather than looked at as a novelty when they are first introduced. This is a huge part of the work at Lime; helping cities embrace a sustainable transportation future and helping make progress along the way as micromobility becomes part of the fabric of the cities it serves. Campaigns like the one Lime is running now demonstrates its commitment to partner cities, showing the pride it takes in being the micromobility operator cities can trust. As ridership continues to grow in Kelowna, Lime vows to always keep working to ensure its focus on safety grows with the program, and e-scooters and e-bikes become an everyday part of life for residents and visitors alike.

Photo: Contributed

This month Lime also demonstrated another of its foundational pillars of giving back to the communities it serves by participating in local events like the Kelowna Downtown Block Party and launching its first Lime Hero program with a local Canadian partner, Third Space Charity. Lime has been so delighted to witness such overwhelming community support and so thrilled to see Lime ridership grow sustainably in Kelowna that it wanted to say thank you to the community. Lime strongly believes in giving back to the communities that support it. The Lime Hero program encourages riders to round up the cost of their rides and donate to the company’s partner organizations. To date, more than 85,000 Lime Hero riders have raised more than $380,000 for a variety of non-profit organizations around the world. In Kelowna, Lime partnered with Third Space first for GoByBike Week earlier this year, successfully raising thousands of dollars for young adult mental health programs in the Central Okanagan. Go By Bike Week and the long-term Lime Hero partnership with Third Space fits seamlessly with Lime’s core mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and its shared commitment with Third Space to create healthier cities. Active transportation is proven to reduce stress and empower individuals by providing a sense of control over their mobility. Lime is immensely proud to stand behind and support Third Space, and it knows its riders will as well.

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna has embraced Lime and micromobility wholeheartedly, and Lime promises to keep doing all it can to reciprocate, finding new and creative ways to share its focus on safety and community with the riders and the city.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.