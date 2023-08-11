Penticton's Just4Fun now has three-screen sports simulator that really gets you in the game

Photo: Contributed

This is not your grandfather’s sports simulator.

Penticton’s Just4Fun has brought a triple-screen sports simulator to Canada for the first time. It is an immersive, three-screen, 270-degree simulator that really gets you into whatever game you want to play.

“Originally I started with looking for a simulator for disc golf, because we're a large disc golf retailer,” Just4Fun owner Leigh Follestad says. “And that led me to this, because disc golf is one of the sports that it offers. And after seeing that and seeing the rest of what it can do … it’s pretty wild to be in there.”

The sport most commonly played in simulators is golf, but that simply involves hitting a ball into a single screen in front of you. The Just4Fun triple-screen simulator, however, surrounds users with visuals that make them feel like they are actually standing in the fairway.

The augmented realty system tracks every gesture, swing and shot, transforming them to in-game actions via triple USB movement detection cameras. Even small details like golf ball movements are captured.

Photo: Contributed

The Just4Fun simulator offers golfers the chance to play iconic courses like Village Links in Chicago, Torrey South in San Diego, Hazel Grove in the U.K., as well as others in Norway, Hawaii and Hong Kong. The simulator takes golf lovers around the world like never before.

Another sport that really works on the simulator is car racing. Participants sit in a cockpit seat with a steering wheel, and you’re surrounded completely by the scenery.

In fact, it feels so real that it takes some getting used to.

“It’s pretty cool,” Follestad says. “You look at the sideview mirrors, and you see what’s coming up behind you. It’s bizarre. The cars come up on the right side and the left side of you.”

There are about a dozen sports that can be played in the simulator, and Follestad is offering a steal of a deal to get people using it. Customers can get the first 90 minutes free and then $30 for each hour after that. The offer is valid until the end of August.

“There’s nothing else like it in Canada,” Follestad says, “so that’s definitely cool.”

Anyone interested in giving the stunning simulator a spin can book online through the website here or they can call Just4Fun at 236-422-0090.

More information about Just4Fun can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.