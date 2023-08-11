Kelowna homebuyers can benefit from the presale advantage

Photo: Contributed

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates again in July 2023 to 5%, marking the highest rates seen by Canadians since April 2001. However, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said the bank expects inflation to ease to the 2% mark by 2025. One local real estate development is giving buyers a unique opportunity to benefit from changing lending rates.

Savoy on Clement, already 2023’s fastest selling new residential project in Kelowna, is now offering purchasers the ability to secure a two-bedroom condo or townhome with only a 5% deposit, and no need to finance homes until 2025. This allows buyers to take advantage of a unique presale advantage.

Presale home prices at Savoy on Clement are now the lowest that will be offered by the developer. As the community progresses towards the completion of sales and construction, pricing is set to increase. A variety of spacious two-bedroom layouts await buyers, and a 5% deposit enables them to choose a home that matches their preferences. Situated in the downtown arts district, an area poised for substantial return on investment, this high-demand project presents an exceptional opportunity.

Savoy on Clement residences are capturing the interest of buyers, boasting prices that start in the mid $700,000s for the largest new construction two-bedroom floor plans currently available within the Kelowna market. Because these homes require only a 5% deposit now and no additional financing until delivery in 2025, the construction period allows for the opportunity to build equity, making it a smart hedge for investment buyers looking to relist their property on the resale market.

“Savoy on Clement has already been a hugely successful project, reaching 85 percent sold within weeks of coming onto market in late spring,” says CEO Chad MacTavish of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project. “Now, with only a five percent deposit needed for remaining two-bedroom homes, it’s an even better opportunity for investor buyers. For those seeking a primary residence, this presents an excellent opportunity to secure a spacious home with a private patio or terrace, inclusive of a parking spot.

“Moreover, it allows ample time to navigate interest rate fluctuations, sell an existing property or finalize a lease agreement for a rental property.”

To learn more about the presale advantage and available homes at Savoy on Clement, visit livesavoy.ca

