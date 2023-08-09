Pacific Coastal Airlines makes travel to and from Vancouver Island quicker and easier

Photo: Contributed

The last thing you want to do this winter is drive the Coquihalla.

And even if you do decide to get behind the wheel, it still takes almost a full day—not to mention a significant ferry fee—to get to Vancouver Island.

Pacific Coastal Airlines has the solution to make your travel much quicker and more relaxing without emptying your bank account. The airline this fall will be nearly doubling its seat capacity between Kelowna and Victoria, and it will be adding a daily flight between Kelowna and Nanaimo.

“We really make Vancouver Island accessible—and vice versa,” Pacific Coastal customer and commercial vice-president Johnathan Richardson says.

Pacific Coastal has been flying between Kelowna and Victoria for years, but beginning on Oct. 15 it will operate one of its two daily flights Sunday through Friday with a larger aircraft. The Saab 340 will carry 34 passengers, and include a flight attendant and washroom facilities.

“We’re in that market because we offer a really competitive fly time over the drive time, because it avoids obviously the drive, the ferry and then the drive to get into downtown Victoria,” Richardson says. “So that route’s been really successful, and a lot of customers really value the time they get back.”

It won’t be only Kelowna-area residents who will enjoy the convenience of Pacific Coastal’s expanded offerings this fall; Kamloops is also getting a non-stop to and from Victoria starting on Oct. 17. Pacific Coastal will be the only airline offering that non-stop trip. It will start as a winter route but could be extended to year-round if the demand is there.

The Kelowna-Nanaimo non-stop route is also exclusive to Pacific Coastal Airlines. It will take only an hour and five minutes to get from the Okanagan to the middle of Vancouver Island—or vice versa. The route will start on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with departure from Nanaimo at 3:50 p.m. and the return flight to the island taking off from Kelowna at 5:20 p.m.

“We are so excited to be offering Nanaimo as a new destination and provide expanded regional service for Okanagan residents,” Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar says. “Pacific Coastal has been operating out of YLW for 10 years, and we are happy to be able to continue to have them as a valued partner.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines already served the most destinations on Vancouver Island year round, even before adding the Kelowna-Nanaimo route. It flies to 18 destinations overall in B.C., which is more than any other airline.

Tickets for the new routes are now available for purchase. Passengers can book their flights by visiting pacificcoastal.com, contacting the call centre at 1-800-663-2872 or reaching out to their preferred travel agent.

