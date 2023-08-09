Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical seeking employees ready to grow

Photo: Contributed

If you are at the tail end of an apprenticeship or just getting started as a journeyman, Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical is interested in meeting you.

If you are nowhere near that level of expertise but are interested in a career in the industry, Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical is interested in meeting you.

If you are well-established in the industry and are looking for a rewarding experience in a new company, Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical is interested in meeting you.

The family-owned Interior company will be holding an open house for potential employees in Kamloops on Aug. 14. It is specifically seeking plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and install team members.

“We want to grow our employee base,” Fox recruiter Bree Diwell says, “and we’re looking to get some of that experience from the Kamloops area.”

The company, which is in its 25th year, got its start in Lumby, but it has deep connections to Kamloops, where it has served the city for two decades. Ted Fox, who is the CEO and co-founded the business with his father, was born in the Tournament Capital and did his training there.

Fox says when you get hired by his company, you don’t just get a pat on the back and then a paycheque every couple of weeks. You will also get every opportunity to grow both in your professional and personal lives.

“We have a large management staff, so people get real, individualized coaching and support through all their growing that they do here,” Fox says.

Fox and Diwell want employees who are willing to learn and who fit into the company’s culture and mission statement of “elevating our community through five-star customer service, quality workmanship and ongoing education,” Fox says.

Kara Cassidy has been with the company for three years and says the commitment to improvement has been evident.

“The one thing that really resonates with me is the commitment to education for every member of the team, from the technicians to the management to middle management staff,” Cassidy says.

“It’s not about just growth for the company. It’s about growth for all of our employees individually as well.”

What’s more, Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical offers super-competitive wages, enticing bonuses, comprehensive benefits and engaging events for their employees.

The open house will be held at the Fox office, located at 201-929 Laval Cres. in Kamloops, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“It’s going to be a chance for people to come in and chat with myself and maybe a couple of members of the leadership team,” Diwell says. “They can get to know what we have to offer and what we’re looking for in employees.”

More information about Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.