Savoy Equipment's Echo Fire Pump can help slow wildfire growth and even save your property

The picture says it all.

The residents of that home in La Ronge, Sask., used an Echo Fire Pump in an attempt to save the structure during a wildfire six years ago. They doused their house with the Echo Fire Pump before they had to evacuate, and it ultimately meant they were able to return to a home that was unaffected by flames.

The Echo Fire Pump is a convenient piece of equipment that can be used in the fight against wildfires that are unfortunately oh so prevalent in the Okanagan. You simply wheel the device into a nearby water source, which is required for its use, and its hose can spray a powerful stream up to 65 feet to protect your property.

“For anyone who is living in a wooded area, and maybe they have a pool or if they’re on the lake, it’s just a really good peace of mind investment,” Savoy Equipment marketing manager Ally Turner says. “It allows them to respond right away if something happens.”

Savoy Equipment, which has locations in Kelowna and Vernon, currently has the Echo Fire Pump on its shelves. The price runs just over $1,200, which is a relatively small investment considering the potential costs of losing your home. The pump is unlikely to be the sole saviour of your home during a wildfire, but it will help control the flames until firefighters arrive.

Scientific evidence shows unattended fires can grow at a remarkable pace, so getting significant water on flames can at least slow down its expansion and give the firefighters a chance once they arrive.

“We have them in stock,” Turner says, “ready to go.”

As those homeowners from Saskatchewan know, the Echo Fire Pump has been around for several years. Turner, however, says “a lot of people don’t really know it’s an option.”

The machines feature an easy-start Honda GX200 engine and a two-inch, high-pressure water pump.

