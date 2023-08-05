Mission Hill, Road 13 and CedarCreek produce many winners at National Wine Awards of Canada

Photo: Contributed

You never go wrong when you visit Mission Hill, Road 13 or CedarCreek wineries at any time of the year.

Now when you check out these extraordinary Okanagan establishments this summer, you will be able to enjoy some of Canada’s best bottles—as determined by WineAlign. West Kelowna’s Mission Hill, Oliver’s Road 13 and Kelowna’s CedarCreek collected a massive amount of medals from the 2023 National Wine Awards of Canada, which were held in Penticton in June.

WineAlign is Canada’s leading online guide to wine, offering a comprehensive database of wine reviews, articles and more for wine enthusiasts. The National Wine Awards of Canada are highly sought after within the wine industry, as it represents excellence and achievement in winemaking.

The reason the awards are so revered is because, with this year as an example, two dozen judges blind tasted 1,930 wines from 255 Canadian wineries to determine the nation’s best. So when you win a WineAlign Award, you know you have produced a gem.

Or, in the case of Mission Hill, Road 13 and CedarCreek, you know you have produced many, many gems.

Mission Hill collected a whopping nine gold medals from this year’s awards, Road 13 brought home one platinum and five golds, and CedarCreek captured one platinum award and six golds.

And now, they can easily be yours by visiting the wineries or shopping online. Either way, you can easily entertain or eat a delectable meal and say you are enjoying some of Canada’s best wines.

Here are a few of the award-winning wines from this year's event:

Road 13

2020 Select Harvest GSM (Platinum award)

The judges say: “It is a juicy red blend that delivers a nuanced and aromatically intense wine with blackcurrants, pepper spice and violets.”

CedarCreek

2021 Estate Chardonnay (Gold award)

The judges say: “Lovely nose here, top notch aromatics. Balanced, fleshy, substantial palate, long finish.”

2022 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé (Gold award)

The judges say: “Subtle aromas of dried herb, soft cherry and minerals. The palate is light-to-medium bodied, clean, fresh and focused.”

2021 Estate Cabernet Franc (Gold award)

The judges say: “Deeply coloured and with great intensity, this exuberant cabernet Franc offers a notable succulence.”

Mission Hill

2022 Terroir Border Vista (Gold award)

The judges say: “Easy, enjoyable and cheery with an easy-to-like approachability.”

2021 Perpetua Chardonnay (Gold award) available at end of 2023

The judges say: “Showing lovely restraint and elegance, the 2021 Perpetua hints at popcorn and reductive flinty notes.”

