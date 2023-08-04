Vista at Predator Ridge will feature luxurious condos with breathtaking views

Contributed

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to wake up every morning to breathtaking views of pristine golf courses and the stunning Okanagan landscape?

You will be able to do just that at Vista, an enclave of brand new, luxurious condominiums in the heart of Vernon’s prestigious Predator Ridge Resort.

Nestled in the lap of a world-class, four-season resort, Vista is more than just a home; it’s a lifestyle. A reflection of the majestic surroundings, the homes from Carrington Communities are the epitome of elegance, offering sweeping views that will have you jumping out of bed every morning.

Photo: Contributed

The collection of spacious floor plans includes one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-plus-den condos and penthouses. Open-concept layouts range from 783 square feet to an impressive 1,740 square feet, with generous patios extending your living space outdoors. Every corner of Vista reflects luxury, from spa-like bathrooms and sleek living spaces to chef-inspired kitchens.

Carrington purposely built every detail of the homes to ensure your indoor living experience is as beautiful as the outdoor views.

Whether Vista becomes your primary residence or your vacation oasis, each unit is designed to fit seamlessly into your life. Homeowners will enjoy access to a range of high-end facilities, including an on-site pool and hot tub, secure underground and golf cart parking, personal storage lockers and dedicated bike spaces.

Residents will be able to take advantage of the fine Okanagan lifestyle Predator Ridge offers. That includes award-winning golf, more than 75 kilometres of hiking and biking trails, fitness centre, dining, boutique racquet club and outdoor yoga platform. And that is just the beginning of the list.

Starting prices range from $529,900 to $1,504,900.

For those seeking to capitalize on their investment, homeowners will have the option to join the Predator Ridge Resort accommodation program. This allows a steady stream of both short- and long-term tenants to use the property when you’re not there.

To see just how stunning Vista will be, book your appointment now with the Carrington Communities sales team. Vista’s real estate centre, which is located at Predator Ridge, is now open. Appointments can be made for any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

More information about Carrington Communities can be found on its website here.