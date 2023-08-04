Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association unveils new digital passport program to reward wine lovers

Photo: Aaron Hagen

Planning a wine tour in the South Okanagan?

You’ll want to keep an eye open for signs featuring special, scannable QR codes that are part of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association’s new digital passport program.

Twenty-six wineries are taking part in the digital passport program that invites wine lovers to explore the renowned region while also winning amazing prizes.

Photo: Aaron Hagen

Those who visit participating wineries can use their smartphone to scan the QR code, which unlocks unique promotional offers such as “2-for-1” tastings at certain locations and other unique experiences, as well as adding that winery’s “stamp” to their digital passport.

Each additional stamp added to the passport moves its owner one step closer to the next tier of amazing prizes that have been specially curated for wine lovers.

For example, those who have visited and collected stamps from three participating wineries will be automatically entered to win a “wine party” in a basket.

Visiting and collecting stamps from five wineries moves that wine lover up another tier, where there’s a chance to win a special wine-related relaxation package.

Those who collect eight passport stamps will be entered into the grand prize draw featuring an all-inclusive weekend away in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country valued at $675.

“We wanted to launch an easy to use passport program that rewards visitors who explore each corner of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country,” executive director Jennifer Bussman says.

“Wine lovers might spend one day collecting stamps from the Golden Mile region, then hop over to the Black Sage Bench.”

In addition, the wine tasting adventure offers more rewards than the many delicious wine tasting varieties, as travellers are sure to encounter fine dining, colourful characters and stunning scenery that has made the region world renowned.

For more information about the digital passport and everything else the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association has to offer, click here.

Photo: Aaron Hagen

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.