Longhill Fresh Fruit & Produce the place to shop for fresh, local fruits and vegetables

Photo: Contributed

One of the best things about summer in the Okanagan Valley is having access to fresh, local, in-season fruits and vegetables.

If you’re looking for a great place to find local produce and other goods in Kelowna with some of the best prices in town, check out Longhill Fresh Fruit & Produce in Glenmore.

Formerly known as Glenmore Fresh Fruit & Produce, this market located on Dilworth has been run by the Brar family since 2016. The Brars are a multi-generational family of growers, having been farmers in India before moving to Canada, and love using their knowledge and passion for farming to offer fresh produce to the community.

Most of the produce sold at Longhill Fresh Fruit & Produce is grown by the Brars themselves, and they also sell an assortment of other foods and goods made by local small businesses.

Photo: Contributed

At this time of year, you’ll find pretty much anything that is in-season?, including cherries, peaches, nectarines, plums, tomatoes, peppers, cantaloupe, watermelon, corn, berries, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, onions, potatoes, beans, peas, spinach, zucchini, pickling cukes, Russian garlic, apricots and local free-range eggs.

On top of fresh produce, you can find local honey, homemade jams, samosas, butter chicken, local pies, hot sauce, beverages, pasta, cookies, preserves, frozen meals, Pizzamoreh pizzas, local Italian sausages, Summerland Sweets products, Ogopogo Salsa, local dressings and more.

While you’re there, why not grab a scoop or two of Foothills Ice Cream as a refreshing treat? It's a perfect way to keep the kids entertained while you get your shopping done. And be sure to try a famous apple juice slushie.

Not only does local, in-season produce taste amazing, but supporting local growers and makers is good for the community.

“When you eat local and buy produce that is grown here, it makes a big difference rather than buying products coming from Mexico or the USA,” Longhill Fresh Fruit & Produce owner Garry Brar. “You know the money stays here locally, and when you shop with us, you support a lot more than just us. You support other local businesses and products as well.”

Visit Longhill Fresh Fruit & Produce at 2429 Longhill Rd. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on what’s currently available.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.