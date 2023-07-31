Pedego Oyama's new owner and excellent location make it perfect spot to give e-biking a try

Photo: Contributed Jonny Rockall, left, and the Pedego Oyama team.

Of all the people to purchase Pedego Oyama, an electric bike store, Jonny Rockall was without a doubt the most qualified.

Rockall has a vast and diverse history in the biking world. Having raced multiple disciplines in cycling, he continued to travel the world as a cycling team support member after his competitive days were done.

Now, the Vernon resident is knee deep in the world of electric bikes.

“It’s an interesting metamorphosis that I am really excited about,” Rockall says. “Cycling has been a passion of mine for many years when it comes to traditional bikes. I road raced. I mountain bike raced. Now I love having this opportunity to dive into powered bikes.”

Rockall describes e-bikes as a game changer. He’s used to riding with some of the best in the business, but not everyone has the same expertise and stamina at the pedals.

“This shouldn’t limit someone from getting on a bike,” Rockall says. “An e-bike provides that helpful boost that levels the playing field. Everyone can get out together, and no one gets left behind.”

Pedego Oyama’s location next to Gatzke Farm Market by the Okanagan Rail Trail is ideal. It’s perfectly situated between Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake if you are looking for an e-bike to go exploring. You can ride either south or north for many kilometres to get a good feel of what an e-bike can do. Rockall and his team also know some great spots if you want even more stunning Okanagan views, to go on a wine tour or you are a more experienced rider looking for a thrill.

Rockall and his business partner, Matthew Lawrence, purchased Pedego Oyama from Sheila and Murray Fraser, who “started a solid business with a good reputation,” Rockall says. “Matt is a long-time friend. We’ve travelled the world installing bungee jumps with his company, Bungee Consultants International. Together, we know the importance of having fun.

“I want to continue to build strong relationships and help even more people discover the joy of riding a Pedego e-bike.”

Rockall is a down-to-earth guy who cares about his community—something he showed through heroic actions on Feb. 21, 2020. Rockall was working at KalTire Place when Allan Winther suffered a cardiac arrest during a rec hockey game. Rockall administered CPR until paramedics arrived, playing a huge part in saving Winther’s life. They are now good friends.

“We keep in touch, getting together to catch up about everything happening in our lives,” Rockall says.

If you want to talk with Rockall about e-bikes, he is always ready to chat. Pedego Oyama is open seven days a week, Sunday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pedego Oyama provides sales, rentals and service of any kind of bike—electric or not. Rockall is a former pro team mechanic, after all.

Pedego was founded in 2008 and is an expert in the e-bike field. Its batteries are made with premium brand-name lithium-ion cells and all 20 e-bike models come with an industry-leading, five-year warranty.

More information about Pedego Oyama can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.