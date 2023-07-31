Buyers lining up for affordable, smaller spaces with big amenities

Photo: Contributed

A local developer is revolutionizing living spaces with a new residential project coming to the Landmark Capri district. Revo Kelowna is a collection of homes ranging from smart studios to three-bedroom condos and townhomes, all offering smaller footprints, but a rich amenity package designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles.

A large rooftop terrace will elevate outdoor recreation with alfresco dining areas and grilling stations, health and fitness areas, spa-infused features like cold plunges and saunas, and a custom art installation by a local artist to complement the social spaces.

There will also be expansive community green spaces, including a garden lounge with fire tables, planting space to grow organic herbs and vegetables, a pet park and an outdoor theatre for summer movie nights.

Photo: Contributed

Fitness facilities will include sophisticated cardio machines, a full range of strength training equipment and a yoga studio with a Himalayan salt wall to promote health and wellness. An interior lounge will offer entertainment options including a bar and kitchen area, big screen television for viewing parties and a pool table. Additionally, a coworking space will provide ample facilities for remote or hybrid workers.

“The concept of smaller space living may be a newer idea in Kelowna, but around the world in places like Asia and Europe, especially in urban centres, it’s a very common lifestyle choice,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “What we’re doing with Revo is lowering the barrier of entry for first-time homeowners with prices that allow them to get into the market, and pairing that with smart design, incredible amenities and technological enhancements that provide a really rich living environment.”

Prices for homes at Revo Kelowna will start in the upper $200,000s and the smaller spaces, bigger amenities concept has proven successful for Tamblyn in the past.

“In May 2022, we launched Millennial Developments' first Smart Community of 207 homes, Five Crossings, which sold out during the opening weekend of sales,” says CEO Chad MacTavish of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project. “We already have a database of over 10,000 people registered and excited for Revo, and with 25 different options of floor plans available, Revo appeals to a broad range of buyers. We anticipate sales to move very quickly.”

The Revo Kelowna Presentation Centre is now open and features three built-to-scale homes: a smart studio, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom floor plan. All homes in the development will feature private balconies, and smart studios offer an optional custom furnishings package to further maximize living space. Project sales will launch in fall 2023. To learn more visit RevoKelowna.com.