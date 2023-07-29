Wardlaw Pandosy Village residence construction begins in highly coveted neighbourhood

Photo: Lipsett Photography

Wardlaw Pandosy Village, located in the exclusive South Pandosy neighbourhood, is now under construction, with completion set for the summer of 2024. These unique residences aim to become a complementary fixture for the premier community in the area, providing a unique opportunity to enjoy the vibrant and amenity-rich lifestyle of Pandosy Village.

Innascore Developments Inc. is the proud builder of this exclusive residence. It has a vision to create a product that not only boasts an attractive street appearance but also offers a high-quality living experience on the inside. The goal is to align its vision of boutique style living with the concept of a walkable and amenity rich community. Perfectly placed within the heart of South Pandosy, 640 Wardlaw combines all of the above and is an essential part of a fast growing and developing neighbourhood.

The location of Wardlaw Pandosy Village is highly desirable, offering easy access to various attractions and amenities in the area. Residents will have access to Mission Park Mall, Osprey Park, restaurants, sandy beaches along Okanagan Lake, the shopping district and cozy cafes. This prime location provides a wide range of activities and experiences for residents to enjoy. The development offers four different floor plans; from one bedroom and den to two bedroom and den options, each designed to embrace the Okanagan lifestyle and provide a comfortable living space featuring extensive covered patios with up to 270 square feet of space.

All suites are crafted with upscale features and finishes, including engineered hardwood flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern kitchen cabinetry and more. Special attention has been given to soundproofing to ensure a peaceful living environment. Wardlaw Pandosy Village offers various amenities and features for the convenience and enjoyment of residents, including: secured parking, storage facilities, bike racks for residents, pet-friendly accommodations—including a secured dog run for furry friends—and thoughtfully designed landscaping to enhance the overall appeal of the building.

As of now, there are only four of the nine Wardlaw Pandosy Village residences still available for sale. The development requires just a 5% initial deposit, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase one of these unique and exclusive residences.

For more information about Wardlaw Pandosy Village, you can visit the website at www.wardlawliving.com. Additionally, inquiries and connections with sales advisor Patti Dorin can be made by calling 250-215-2849 or sending an email to [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.