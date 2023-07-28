Integrated Solar Solutions will help you own your power and eliminate utility bills

Photo: Contributed

You have two options.

The first is to keep paying FortisBC or BC Hydro bills for the rest of your life.

The second is to install a solar panel system in your home and eventually never have to pay a utility bill again.

Yes, the answer is that simple.

“Solar is not just for the green folks,” Integrated Solar Solutions founder Jeremy Levee says. “You don’t have to drive a Tesla to put solar on your house. It makes sense for everybody, because the systems pay for themselves in 10 years or less, and after that it’s all gravy.

“You’re giving the money already to Fortis, so why wouldn't you just reallocate those funds and invest it into an asset into your home and own your own power? If you own your home, why not own the power, too?”

Levee is passionate about the solar industry, which is why he created Integrated Solar Solutions. He knows it makes the most sense to install a solar panel system in your home, and his mission is to make that process as simple and effective as possible. That is why Integrated will come to your home for the free consultation with a 3-D model that has been specifically designed for your house, townhome or business.

“I design the system in front of you,” Levee says. “I’ll arrive at your house with a 3D model already done.”

Levee and the rest of the Integrated Solar Solutions team know the industry inside and out, which means they know what every inch of every panel can do for your home. They will not speak in generalities when discussing how your system will be implemented.

“We find the sweet spot when it comes to the number of panels and what makes sense for each home,” Levee says. “There’s no real average, because every house is different. Every consumption is different. Everything is different about every house. Every project is a clean slate. There’s no cookie cutter system for everybody.”

The Integrated team leaves no detail unexamined. It will take into consideration how the shading will impact your panels. It will analyze your Fortis or Hydro bills to determine how much energy you use monthly. It will look at every angle of your home to find the proper solution.

You can expect your solar system to cost anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000, but there is a $5,000 grant available for primary residences and an interest-free, Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation-backed loan of up to $40,000 that can be paid back over a decade.

When you think about it, it just makes sense.

Levee and the Integrated team is ready to meet at any stage, whether you already have a home, are building new one or are in the midst of a renovation. Integrated already works with several home builders in the Okanagan and is ready to create partnerships with more, as solar panel installation during the construction period is always a smooth process.

Integrated’s systems come with a 25-year full parts and labour warranty, and the life expectancy of its high quality equipment is 30 to 40 years anyway.

Businesses looking to create a net-zero building should also get in touch with Integrated, as the government is offering a 30% investment tax credit for commercial systems.

Whether you’re doing it for your home or your business, Integrated is the way to go. Levee is in it for the long haul and is not trying to take advantage of a burgeoning industry.

“Get it done right the first time,” Levee says.

