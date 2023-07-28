West Grand Forks Estates offers best of both urban living and nature's beauty

Photo: Contributed

In the heart of Canada's awe-inspiring wilderness lies a haven of tranquility and unmatched beauty.

West Grand Forks Estates is an enticing residential retreat located in West Grand Forks that is now selling 20 of its bespoke homes, designed to harmoniously blend with the sublime natural surroundings. The inviting community of West Grand Forks Estates, situated on 22nd St. between 68th and 70th Ave., is designed to suit everyone, from young families to professionals to retirees.

Each elegant home is equipped with either a crawl space or an optional full unfinished basement, an ideal space for storage, children’s playroom, man cave or even a legal rental suite.

West Grand Forks Estates enjoys an enviable location near all schools in Grand Forks, each only a quick, safe walk away from residents’ new homes. The neighbourhood’s proximity to recreational facilities—curling rink, baseball and soccer fields, arena and recreational centre with a pool, hot tub, sauna and weight room—ensures ample opportunities for fun and fitness.

In addition, lush, city-maintained parks, major supermarket, restaurants and coffee shops are all within easy walking distance. Boundary Hospital is a mere five-minute drive away.

Complementing the community’s convenient location is its spectacular natural setting, surrounded by breathtaking mountain vistas. And the perfect perch from which to enjoy these views? The quality residences from Eagle Homes, the leading new home provider in B.C.

Starting at $549,500, each of Eagle Homes’ properties is an affordable, high-quality modular home built by a skilled workforce in a climate-controlled environment. Its homes comply with all local and provincial building codes, guaranteeing safety and quality.

Known for its unparalleled professionalism and award-winning customer service, Eagle Homes has been in business for 25 years. It is not just the largest modular home dealer in B.C., but a brand with a reputation for trustworthiness and customer satisfaction.

Each home comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and 10-year structural warranty for a stress-free living experience. Customization options include central air, a double garage, a deck, and even an option for underground sprinklers and turf installed on your lot.

Quality homes that are built with care. That’s the promise of Eagle Homes. To start your journey towards a peaceful lifestyle nestled amidst extraordinary natural beauty, visit the West Grand Forks Estates or the Eagle Homes website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.