Habitat Okanagan gives away largest 50/50 prize in its history, and you could be its next big winner

Photo: Contributed Vibeke Anderson, left, collects her winnings from Habitat Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold.

If you missed out on Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s “You Win, We Build” 50/50 draw earlier this month, not to worry. Its next draw takes place Dec. 19, 2023, and tickets are now available.

Chances are you have seen Habitat for Humanity promoting its new and bigger 50/50 at various community events throughout the Okanagan, including Pride, the CHBA Penticton Home and Reno Show, the Penticton Car Show and various street markets.

The hard work of staff and volunteers paid off, because it ended up being the biggest lottery in their history with an impressive $63,775 jackpot and a huge prize of $31,877. The lucky winner was Vibeke Anderson from Penticton.

“When our CEO called, she wasn’t having the best day, and the news just picked up her mood entirely,” Habitat for Humanity Okanagan director of resource development Danielle Smith says. “We were all so glad that we could lift her spirits.”

Not only did this fundraiser spread joy to someone local in the community when they needed it, but it raised funds that are crucial in supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

“A portion of Habitat’s share of this new lottery will go towards purchasing a second truck for our ReStore program,” Smith says. “Currently, we have only one operational truck that is servicing all four of our ReStores and our popular kitchen salvage program. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore program is instrumental to our affordable housing program.”

Habitat ReStores play a critical part in the Habitat for Humanity mission, because the net profits that are generated are used to fund local Habitat for Humanity home building projects. They are also an environmentally conscious waste reduction solution because much of what is sold is new or gently used products and materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Aside from that, ReStores also have a significant environmental impact in the community. Since they commenced operating in 2013 in the Okanagan, the Habitat ReStores have diverted over 20 million pounds from the local landfills.

Habitat knows all too well that many people in Okanagan are facing a housing affordability crisis. The “You Win, We Build” 50/50 lottery is one of the quickest ways for it to raise funds and push its affordable housing program forward, especially when there is no immediate end to the affordable housing crisis.

Which is why Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has already begun running its second online 50/50 draw, which launched July 9. Tickets can be purchased until Dec. 18, 2023, and the draw will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Habitat is hoping its next 50/50 draw in December will top the $31,877 prize and give some lucky winner the best Christmas present ever.

