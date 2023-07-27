Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort at Club Shuswap offering affordable opportunities in great location

Photo: Contributed

Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort at Club Shuswap is an exciting new development located in Salmon Arm, offering prime recreational RV lots starting at $129,000.

Situated in the heart of the Shuswap and Salmon Arm recreational hub, Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort provides a wide range of recreational opportunities for visitors coming from all directions. One of the highlights of this resort is its convenient location. It is just a short walk from Canoe Wharf and public beaches, allowing residents and guests to enjoy the beautiful waterfront. Additionally, it is only a five-minute drive from downtown Salmon Arm, where you can find a variety of amenities to meet your needs.

The immediate area surrounding Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort is known for its abundance of recreational activities. Summertime fun includes access to a 27-hole executive golf course, mini-golf, go-karts, a coffee bistro and roaster, a marina, wharf, boat launches, parks, trails and a free public beach. Canoe Beach, in particular, is a popular public beach in the Salmon Arm area, hosting important events for the wider community. With all these amenities, Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort truly is a vacationer’s paradise.

There are many reasons to choose Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort, including:

• Lot prices from an extraordinary $129,000

• Location in the Shuswap, a recreation hub of fun

• Complete flexibility with your lot; vacation, summer retreats, year-round living, lot pad rental, Airbnb your motorhome or park model home or just a great investment

• Park model homes from only $259,000 to complement your lot

• Future Club Shuswap Golf Course revitalization plans, which include a three-tiered driving range with guest suites and extraordinary lounge.

The park model homes are designed to complement your lot and provide a comfortable and stylish living space. Standard finishes include nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with under-mount sinks, vinyl flooring and many more fabulous appointments.

In addition to the driving range and guest suites at Club Shuswap Golf Course, there are also plans for a brand new clubhouse, restaurant, multi-faceted golf facility and brand new golf course layout. These additions will enhance the golfing experience and create even more amenities for residents and visitors.

If you are interested in purchasing at Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort, it is highly recommended you register to ensure the best price and selection. Early purchasers have the advantage of choosing the best lot that suits their lifestyle while also benefiting from price increases after the sales launch.

For more information about this first release of Red Bridge Golf & RV Resort, connect with sales advisor Chad Carney by phone at 250-215-1982, via email at [email protected] or by visiting the website at www.redbridgeresort.ca.

