Sparkling Hill Resort offers unique attractions for corporate retreats or even day trips

Everyone in the Okanagan knows Sparkling Hill Resort is the place to go for rest, relaxation, stunning views and great food.

It is also the perfect location for your next business retreat or day trip.

“There’s a perception that you can’t come here unless you’re staying up here specifically. That’s not the case,” Sparkling Hill director of sales and marketing Kat Boloten says. “If you wanted to have an event in one of our spaces, you can definitely do that.”

Not only can companies take their employees to one of the most stunning spots in the valley, but they can also turn their business gathering into a unique wellness journey, too. In addition to the 3.5 million Swarovski crystals throughout the resort, Sparkling Hill Resort features seven uniquely themed steams and saunas, and igloo room, serenity rooms, tea rooms, personal training, gyms, yoga rooms, an infinity pool, a sky high beach, pools, and the Kneipp water walk—many of which can be found in the 40,000 square-foot KurSpa. There are also four restaurants at which to dine, including the distinctive Gerni’s Farmhouse, which was disassembled in Austria and rebuilt at Sparkling Hill.

Another exclusive attraction is the new Cryo Chamber, which reaches a low temperature of -110 C and is the only one currently operating in North America. People spend three minutes in the cold and come out screaming with joy because they feel so good, Boloten says. The Cryo Chamber can be rented by the general public and does not require a night’s stay.

“It’s a good team building activity as well, because you can put smaller groups in there together,” Sparkling Hill events manager Chandace Chase says. “So if somebody's coming up here on a corporate retreat, whether it's team building or a wellness based focus, you can combine those things and everyone can take their three minute slot at a time in groups of five.”

Amenities like that are one of the many reasons why companies have chosen Sparkling Hill for their business retreats. Okanagan businesses should know they can pop by any time, too, including for just a few hours. They can hold their wellness retreat or awards dinner at the valley’s premier resort. Its largest space comfortably seats about 200 people for dinner, and the pre-function space is stunning, with a large terrace that overlooks Okanagan Lake.

Sparkling Hill Resort also boasts several partnerships that add to the already exhilarating experience, including Elite Mile Airport Shuttle & Wine Tours, Valhalla and Skylux Helicopters—the latter of which recently transported retreat visitors to and from O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country.

It may be a smaller boutique resort, but that gives Sparkling Hill the agility to easily customize every group’s experience into something it will never forget.

“We’ve worked with fairly well known women’s retreats within the Okanagan, and we’ve done several car groups, where we’re able to park the vehicles over the lookout so they can get really amazing photos of their vehicles overlooking Okanagan Lake,” Chase says.

“We’ve done some influencer-type retreat for large Canadian companies as well, where they’ve flown out well known influencers, and we basically turned each room into a unique style experience.”

If you can imagine it, Chase and her team will do their best to make it happen. You can even rent the whole place, including all 149 rooms, if you want.

“It gives us more opportunity to create different situations,” Chase says. “We could do fancy dinners in our lobby, right underneath our beautiful chandeliers.”

