The 2023 Gordy Mannes Feedway 500 Memorial Invitational this weekend at Penticton Speedway

Penticton Speedway is gearing up for one of the most exciting weekends in Canadian oval track racing, all in tribute to the memory of a Speedway great.

The 2023 Gordy Mannes Feedway 500 Memorial Invitational will take place on the weekend of July 29-30.

The event will be a thrilling spectacle, complete with a variety of race classes. Hornets, street stocks and the heart-pounding Flying Destruction, where cars catapult off ramps and through motorhomes, will all be part of the two-day event. The weekend will end with the adrenalin-fuelled and mighty destructive hit-to-pass boat and trailer race.

The Memorial Invitational holds a special place in the heart of Johnny Aantjes, who owned the racetrack for 23 years. His business, the Feedway, sponsors the event, which is a testament to his enduring love for the racing community.

“The racetrack is a big part of the community, but it takes people in the community to make it a big success,” Aantjes says, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and support from sponsors and local businesses.

The new owners of the Speedway, Trevor and Ingo Seibert, have made significant investments in the facility since taking over in 2021. Aantjes and his family are committed to helping them ensure this event—and many more in the future—are a roaring success.

Aantjes heard so many stories about Mannes, a renowned racer who dominated the Speedway in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

“Gordy was the most successful driver at Penticton Speedway,” Aantjes says. “As a driver, he was the guy everyone wanted to beat; he won more championships than anyone. He also was involved with building cars, helping others, and there was also a period of time that he managed the track. He did it all.”

The Dutch-born Mannes moved to Penticton with his wife, Ange, from Langley in the early 1970s. His legacy extended beyond his racing accolades, with a reputation for his ability to construct race-winning cars from seemingly disparate parts.

“The big impression Mannes made on the racing community was his ability to build a race car and a motor out of parts and pieces of junk, then go out and win,” Aantjes says.

As the Speedway prepares for the Memorial Invitational, spectators can anticipate a racing event that truly honours Mannes’ love for good competition.

“There are a lot of cars that come from out of town. There are some very fast cars,” Aantjes says. “For spectators, it’s probably the best race of the year. And that’s what Gordy liked, a good race.”

Day 1 will include Hornets, street stocks and Flying Destruction. Day 2 will feature Hornets, street stocks and the Hit-to-Pass Eve of Destruction.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. both nights, with racing starting at 7 p.m. Ticket information about Penticton Speedway can be found on its website here.

