New treatment option for migraine sufferers through Okanagan Clinical Trials

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with migraines to participate in ongoing medication research trials.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a local medical research company in downtown Kelowna, is currently conducting studies to determine the effectiveness of new investigational medications for migraines, and upcoming trials include the opportunity to track the impact of migraines on people’s lives.

“Approximately 15 per cent of the adult population suffer from migraines, many of whom are seeking a more effective treatment,” Okanagan Clinical Trials principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is proud to be part of bringing new medications to the market to help the community.

To be eligible to participate in a study, volunteers must be at least 12 years old and have a diagnosis of migraines.

“I consistently hear positive feedback from volunteers participating in our clinical trials,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “Being part of a study allows participants to feel like they have some semblance of control over their diagnosis, which can be empowering.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs may be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about our current and upcoming migraine studies, visit the Okanagan Clinical Trials website or call 250-862-8141.