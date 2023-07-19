Kêlo Cannabis asking customers to donate to food bank when their weed gets delivered

Photo: Contributed

Kêlo Cannabis in Kelowna is kicking off a new initiative that gives back to the community.

The company has announced it will be running a food drive for the Central Okanagan Food Bank from today (July 19) until the end of September.

Photo: Contributed

To make donating to the food drive as easy as possible, Kêlo customers wanting to contribute won’t even have to leave their house.

Being one of the few cannabis stores in Kelowna that offers a delivery service, Kêlo is asking participating customers to have non-perishable food items ready for pickup when ordering cannabis products.

“We heard that the Central Okanagan Food Bank set a record for its busiest month ever in May, and being a local business we decided we wanted to help out,” CEO Max Whalen says.

“Donating to the food bank can involve a bit of work, so instead of packing up a box and driving it across town, we’re encouraging customers to let our delivery drivers do the work for them.”

Kêlo offers free delivery across Kelowna, including the Mission, Rutland and Quail Ridge neighbourhoods, with no minimum purchase of orders.

“If someone wants to order a $5 pre-roll, we’ll still deliver it for free,” Whalen says.

The brick and mortar store location on the corner of Ethel Street and Clement Avenue is also accepting food bank donations.

With more than 600 cannabis products available in store, many of which are produced in the region, and a well educated staff, customers can donate to the good cause while picking up supplies for a good time later on.

Orders can be placed online or over the phone at 778-581-6420.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.