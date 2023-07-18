Get ready to witness world-class men’s tennis in Canada, as Vancouver will host Laver Cup 2023 in September

Photo: Getty Images for Laver Cup Casper Ruud

Team Europe will take on Team World during the sixth edition of one of the top international men’s tennis tournaments, and you can see all the action live in B.C.

Vancouver has been selected to host Laver Cup 2023, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar. The Laver Cup pits six of the best men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world over three days of intense team competition. This year’s lineup bodes well for an exciting tournament, filled with nail-biting matches.

The world’s best tennis players are coming to Vancouver

To date, the Laver Cup has recruited eight confirmed players from the ATP’s top 35 ranking list. Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and Andrey Rublev are already slotted for Team Europe, and the Team World lineup currently consists of Félix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios. Each team will recruit two additional players.

Rogers Arena will set the stage for some of the biggest names in tennis—on the courts as well as in the coaches’ area. Former rivals Björn Borg (Sweden) and John McEnroe (United States) will reprise their respective roles as captains for Team Europe and Team World.

Hosting the Laver Cup: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Each year, the Laver Cup takes place the second week after the US Open. The location rotates between host cities in Europe and in the rest of the world. When selecting a host city, the organizers aim for locations that usually do not host an ATP Tour event.

It is therefore very unlikely that the Laver Cup will return anytime soon to Vancouver, making this tournament a must-see event for all Canadian tennis fans.

The Laver Cup scheduling rules

The tournament schedule includes at least six singles matches and three doubles matches over the course of three days. Each player competes in at least one singles match during the first two days, and no player can play singles more than twice during the three days. The value of each match win increases throughout the tournament; a win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday.

If no team has collectively reached 13 points after the ninth match on Sunday, a 10th match is played, which can be followed by an 11th and 12th match. If the competition is tied after 12 matches, a final overtime doubles match is played as a regular set with advantage scoring and a tiebreak. In the event that only one match is required on Sunday, an exhibition match is played following the trophy ceremony.

Whether you’re a diehard tennis fan or simply looking for an extraordinary sports event, this year’s Laver Cup promises excitement and thrills for everyone.

