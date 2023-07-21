Berry Architecture + Associates open a new Kelowna office

Photo: Contributed The Berry Architecture + Associates team.

A seasoned architecture firm in Kelowna has moved to a new location. Berry Architecture + Associates, a leading architecture firm in Western Canada, opened the doors of a new office in Kelowna May 1, alongside a website redesign this month. The Kelowna office is the third location for the full-service architectural firm, which was founded in Red Deer in 1998.

“Berry Architecture is beyond excited to open the doors on this new space in Kelowna. The Okanagan shares our goals of being more respectful and responsive to environmental issues and sustainability while fostering interpersonal relationships and collaboration. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on our vision with the like-minded people of Interior B.C,” says George Berry, registered architect, CEO and senior partner at Berry Architecture + Associates.

Berry Architecture had been serving the Okanagan since 2021, first from a remote workspace, then a different office space, before opening the new location in the Innovation Centre at 512, 106 - 460 Doyle Avenue, just steps from Kelowna’s waterfront. The open office concept creates an opportunity to further connect with the community and build relationships in the Okanagan.

“We’ve noticed that B.C. is very open environmentally and are looking forward to working on sustainable solutions in the Okanagan, which is one of our passions. That openness is reflected in our new location, where we adopted a new concept of networking spaces so the building is approachable. Our main focus is to be welcoming, meet new people, and make connections. Our doors are open and we’re ready to meet with the community," says Carlos Gamez Ruiz, registered architect, associate partner and manager of the Kelowna branch.

The Berry difference

Berry Architecture is a full-service architectural firm that specializes in innovative, people-first designs with an emphasis on sustainability and listening to clients’ needs. The firm has excelled in servicing a wide range of industries on projects large and small since 1998, including residential, commercial, seniors’ facilities and health care. The firm’s services include:

• Architectural design

• Interior design

• Sustainable architecture and services

• Custom residential design services

• Project development assistance

• Project management services

Berry balances the high level of service it provides with its own values of no corners cut, sustainability, connection and responsiveness in order to provide a holistic, tailored approach for clients.

New website launch

In line with the opening of the new office, Berry Architecture launched a fresh look for its online presence this month. The redesigned website further showcases the firm’s strong portfolio, expertise, and commitment to not just buildings, but the people in them. Visit the website to learn more at berryarchitecture.ca.

About Berry Architecture + Associates

Berry Architecture + Associates has been innovating architectural design in Western Canada since 1998. The full-service architectural firm works collaboratively from its offices in Red Deer, Cranbrook and Kelowna to bring creative solutions and sustainable design services to everyone they work with. Learn more at berryarchitecture.ca.

