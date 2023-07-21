Give your boat a spectacular makeover with Jetty Dek

Photo: Contributed

Boat owners in the Okanagan will be interested in learning how they can easily update and upgrade their watercraft’s interior.

Canadian company JettyDek has opened its flagship location in Kelowna, offering fully mobile services that specialize in replacing a boat’s old flooring or carpet with an innovative marine material.

Unlike more traditional interior materials found in boats, the JettyDek product is built to withstand moisture, rot and UV damage, while providing a non-slip surface that doesn’t get as hot under the intense Okanagan sunshine.

JettyDek can be installed on all types of watercraft, including fishing, wakeboard, speed or houseboats, as well as Sea-Doos and yachts, with the option of over 600 different colour combinations.

The high level of customization also offers laser etching that can place a special logo or bestow a name on the boat’s new interior.

Owners simply make an appointment and JettyDek technicians will travel to the vessel, where they use 3D digital scanning technology to calculate the exact measurements needed to custom cut the material to match the chosen colours and design.

“Being fully mobile is a big key because people don’t like the hassle of dropping off their boat and being without it for a period of time,” explains founder Vernon Parkhurst.

“Whether the boat is on the water, in the driveway or at a storage facility, we come to you with the initial 3D scanning process that takes about an hour, after that you don’t see our technicians again until installation day.”

Despite being new to the Okanagan, JettyDek is backed by the largest supplier of V-Cell foam in the United States, which means all its products come with a three year warranty.

JettyDek is currently offering free consultations that boat owners can schedule by filling out a new request form on the company’s website here.

Free sample kits are also available to anyone interested in experiencing the first step to better protecting their boat from harms like UV damage or simply updating its look, while hardly missing a day on the water.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.