Local developer bringing cost-friendly homes to Kelowna

The real estate market continues to heat up this summer in Kelowna, with condo and townhome prices posting year-over-year increases again this June.

The benchmark price for a condo has now hit $533,100, with the townhome benchmark reaching $785,900 in the Central Okanagan. For many, particularly those trying to get into the market as first-time buyers, affordability is a challenge that is difficult to overcome.

However, one local developer, Millennial Developments, is dedicated to changing that, with a new approach to building a community that breaks down barriers to homeownership while providing amenity-rich, quality homes for younger buyers.

“At Millennial Developments, we specialize in smart communities,” says CEO, Ryan Tamblyn. “(Our) homes have a smaller footprint but are very carefully designed to maximize personal living space, and a huge package of thoughtful and useful amenities that expand living and lifestyle experience, in a tech-enhanced community created for easy ownership.”

This approach has proven very successful for Tamblyn, with his past project, Five Crossings, a 207-unit smart community in the Landmark Capri District, that sold out during its initial launch weekend in May 2022.

His latest development, Revo Kelowna, will open its presentation centre on July 21, showcasing this latest smart community, which will offer prices starting in the upper $200,000 range.

“The demand for homes at Revo is already surpassing what we saw with Five Crossings in May 2022,” says Chad MacTavish, CEO of Ace Project Marketing, which is representing the project.

“With rental rates high and inventory low in Kelowna, buyers are really searching for affordable ownership opportunities. And finding prices below average but with quality construction and incredible amenities, it’s a very appealing option. We anticipate these homes moving very quickly.”

The Revo community will offer a robust assortment of smart floor plans, from studios, one- and two-bedroom units to family-friendly three-bedroom condos and townhomes.

After Revo Kelowna’s presentation centre doors open this month, sales will follow shortly thereafter, in the fall. To register for priority access to this project and receive more information, visit RevoKelowna.com.

For those looking for more traditional-style family living, Millennial Developments also has The Nest at Findlay, a collection of three-storey, three-bedroom townhomes all offering double-car garages, fenced backyards and private decks.

With prices in the mid-$600,000s and a limited-time incentive that can save buyers up to $50,000, The Nest is one of the most affordable new construction townhome communities currently on the market in Kelowna, coming in almost $186,000 under the city’s benchmark price.

The Nest is now in its final release of homes and visitors are welcome to visit its newly opened show suite by making an appointment at TheNestTownhomes.com.

