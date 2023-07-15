Summerland's Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery wins big with its honey wines

Photo: Contributed The husband-and-wife team of Maddi and Laurent Violet run the award-winning Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery in Summerland.

Summerland’s Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery has set the bar high for itself.

Open since the Victoria Day long weekend, the winery, which makes honey wine (mead), entered two of its meads in the National Wines of Canada Awards competition earlier this year and walked away with a gold and bronze medal.

“It was the first time we entered our wines in the competition,” says winemaker Maddi Violet, who had a wealth of experience in the winery business, having earned her degree at the University of California Davis and worked at wineries in New Zealand, Australia and B.C. before she and her husband opened Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery. “We were very pleased.”

She met her husband in 2019 when they both worked at the family-owned Fraser Valley winery where Laurent grew up .

The husband-and-wife team wanted to open their own winery and, after failing to find a suitable property in the Fraser Valley, turned their attention to the Okanagan. There they found what Maddi describes as the perfect spot. The 11-acre property at 5616 Simpson Road in Summerland, includes the winery, a petting zoo and a kitchen that serves tapas-style, fine-dining food offerings. There are also as two acres of grapes and one acre of Ambrosia apples on the property.

Maddi, Laurent and their two employees who work in the tasting room and help around the farm, run the operation and this year the winery plans to produce 10,000 litres of wine, just over double the amount a winery in B.C. needs to hold a licence.

It is off to a good start with its Archer mead — a honey, cherry, plum and blackberry blend—winning gold at the National Wines of Canada Awards competition and its wonderfully named Impulsive, Capricious and Melodramatic—a honey wine with blueberries—taking bronze.

For the Violets, making wine is not about quantity, it’s about quality.

Maddi says they want to end the stigma about honey wine that exists with some people and show mead can be a quality product.

“We really want to change the public’s perception and view of what honey wine is,” she says. “We also want to put the fun back into wine.”

To produce the quality mead that it does, the winey uses top-of-the-line equipment. The Violet’s have been involved in every step from designing the custom cooling system and a state-of-the-art custom crush facility. It sources most of its honey from their property and fruit from all over B.C. and makes a variety of meads, featuring fruits, herbs, flowers and even grapes. And unlike grape wines, the season for growing its ingredients is not limited.

Mead is the oldest type of wine and predates even grape wine. Because of its ability to incorporate a wide variety of flavours , the flavour profile is virtually endless.

But it is not just excellent wines that are available at Ve Oh Lay Acres.

It's a petting zoo too, with baby doll sheep, mini pigs, alpacas, turkeys, pheasants and chickens. A new addition this week is two new ostriches—Betty and Veronica.

Its kitchen with Elite Chef Events—which up to now has operated as a pop-up every Friday, will be open five days a week Wednesday to Sunday.

Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery and Petting Zoo is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

For more information, check out its website at veohlayacres.com.

Photo: Contributed Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery winemaker Maddi Violet.

