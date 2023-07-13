Prestige Collision & Glass moves to four-day work week to make employees' lives better

Photo: Contributed

Mark and Todd Regier are well aware of everything the Okanagan has to offer.

The brothers own Prestige Collision & Glass locations at 1960 Kirschner Rd. in Kelowna and at 3380 Carrington Rd. in West Kelowna and at 4609 29th St. in Vernon. It is the only Central Okanagan collision centre business that has more than one location and is also locally owned.

The Regier brothers are from here. They live here. Their fingers are on the pulse of the community.

And that is why they decided to move to a four-day work week at all their Prestige Collision locations as of June 1. The owners want to make life better for their current employees and to attract new ones who are interested in having three-day weekends.

“We want our employees to enjoy where we live and have balance for family,” Mark Regier says. “We want you to have a day off without kids if you’re a family person, and then your weekends get totally different.

“We live here. We work here. We’d like to have some time to play here and enjoy here.”

The four-day work week has been gaining popularity in the last few years as companies attempt to instil a work-life balance that is attractive to potential employees. Workers are more than willing to work four 10-hour days instead of putting in eight hours—which often become nine or 10 anyway—five days a week.

Like many businesses these days, Prestige Collision continues to look for a full complement of staff members.

Prestige Collision’s location in West Kelowna is the former Fender’s Automotive Centre, which the Regiers purchased in March 2022. The acquisition means Prestige Collision’s three store capabilities are able to repair everything from a Tesla to a heavy truck or RV. Notably, Prestige is the only Kelowna business that is a Tesla certified body shop and also the only Mercedes-Benz certified collision centre between Vancouver and Calgary.

Mark Regier hopes moving to a four-day work week, with longer operating hours, will help ease the burden so many people are facing when it comes to getting their cars, RVs or heavy trucks repaired. Vehicle owners are having to travel great distances due to an “over demanded and under serviced industry,” he says.

Prestige Collision is able to adapt on the fly due to the fact it is a family-run business. It did not need to undergo a long, drawn out process to change the work week or make other significant changes. Prestige is a family, which makes it an attractive place to work.

“Policies are tailored to where we are and why we’re here,” Regier says. “We’re smaller, so we can make adjustments quicker.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.