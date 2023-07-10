Kelowna Kinsmen holding inaugural Kin Golf Ball Drop fundraiser this October

Photo: Contributed

Mark your calendars for an exciting event that’s all about community, camaraderie and a cause.

Kelowna Kinsmen will be holding its inaugural Kin Golf Ball Drop fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michaelbrook Ranch Golf Course. The event promises not only fun and entertainment, but a noble way to contribute to the local community.

The prizes are sure to get your adrenalin pumping. Imagine walking away with the $10,000 grand prize, or perhaps winning two round-trip WestJet tickets to fly anywhere you desire. But it doesn’t stop there. A teeth whitening package, an exhilarating Area 27 weekend package, tickets for a Kelowna Rockets game and dinner for four, and even a snowblower are all up for grabs. The total value of the prizes exceeds $21,000, making it an incredibly lucrative and enticing event to be a part of—especially considering tickets are only $10.

The concept is simple. You buy as many golf balls as you’d like out of the 5,000 available. All the balls are dropped from the helicopter, and the ones that end up closest to each of the seven prize holes wins the corresponding prizes.

Tickets are priced at a very affordable $10 for one ball and $25 for three balls. The more balls you buy, the greater the chance of winning one of the seven amazing prizes. This will be the third golf ball drop fundraiser in the region this year, but Kelowna Kinsmen president Kelly Hutchinson believes this one offers the best bang for its buck.

“We really are excited because we’ve got some of the most affordable tickets, and we’ve got over $21,000 in prizes,” Kelowna Kinsmen president Kelly Hutchinson says. “And ours is a little later in the season, so it’ll be a little cooler to come watch.”

But it’s not just about the thrill of the competition. The event is also about supporting the local community. Over the years Kelowna Kinsmen has been instrumental in the development of many iconic Kelowna capital projects during its 79 years of giving.

“Kinsmen is a very Kelowna-based club,” Hutchinson says. “We’ve helped to build Parkinson Rec Centre pool, Kinsmen Park, the Rutland (Kinsmen) Youth Center. So we were always trying to continue our capital projects. We’d like to put some cornhole boards in our park and other things like that. We’re always trying to build our local club too. A lot of clubs do broader things, but we’re very Kelowna based.”

The event could not be happening without generous sponsorship from several local businesses. Chances Casino Kelowna is the main sponsor, with other partners including New Country 100.7, Savoy Equipment, Kelowna Rockets, WestJet, Area27, Landmark Dental Centre, Big White Ski Resort, Sparkling Hills and Valhalla Helicopters. The support and contributions of these sponsors are invaluable in making this event a grand success.

“We have a tremendous lineup of prizes,” Hutchinson says, “and projects like this would never happen if it weren’t for them.”

Don't worry if you’re not able to buy any balls, as there’s still a chance for you to win. A Sparkling Hill prize will be drawn at Michaelbrook on the day of the golf ball drop. As long as you’re in attendance, you have a chance to bag this exclusive prize. Brookside Restaurant will be open at the time of the ball drop and New Country 100.7 will be broadcasting live, making it an exhilarating day that will be full of fun, excitement and charitable giving.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Kinsmen on this. It’s a great event. It’s going to be fun,” Michaelbrook general manager Norm Parent says. “It’s the course’s last day anyway, so we’ll be closing that day, but the bar and restaurant will still be open. Everyone is more than welcome to come. And we’re going to have it right out front of the restaurant, so people can sit and the helicopter can come right in and drop it on the green.”

Visit the fundraiser's website here to purchase your golf balls, or check out the Kinsmen kiosk in Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24, and Oct 21 and 22. You can also purchase balls directly from Kinsmen members.

